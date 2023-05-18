CalMac booking system dubbed ‘absolute shambles’ by islanders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalMac booking system dubbed ‘absolute shambles’ by islanders

In some cases users could only see a few sailings at a time.

By Louise Glen
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond in front of a CalMac boat.
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond. Image: CalMac.

CalMac’s new booking system has been branded a “shambles” by passengers struggling to see ferry timings.

The £18million system was launched yesterday, but is still not working on some web browsers – meaning customers can not see bookings or ferry availability.

In some cases users can only see five ferries at a time.

In others, ferries outlined in CalMac’s summer timetable, were not even registering on a users view.

CalMac ferry The Isle of Lewis sailing into Oban bay on a clear bright day, as people complain about new CalMAc booking system.
CalMac has run into some issues with its booking system. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

CalMac bookings system has a ‘bug’

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee believe the “bug” is due to which internet browser people were using to make a booking.

It was reported that people in Tobermory and at Craignure port offices, as well as at Kerrera near Oban – tickets were still unable to be sold, into Thursday morning.

Richard Wathen wrote on Facebook: “The system, the service is in absolute chaos and we are suffering, businesses, residents, visitors all affected.

“This is serious.

“There is a legal obligation to provide a level of service and that service is not being provided.”

Peter Pinnington wrote: “I have emailed CalMac pointing out that you cannot add a companion if the person isn’t a relative.

“Also for disabled persons or those requiring assistance there are only lift options for the “walk on” ferries.”

Accounts still being migrated

Elaine Wilkinson Crane wrote on social media to say she had spoken to CalMac and was told “accounts are still being migrated on to new system”.

She continued: “The helpful adviser on the line looked up my booking for next week on the old system and confirmed that it was still there and waiting to be migrated to new system so I should get the e-ticket over the next few days.

“A really helpful adviser doing her very best in difficult circumstances but without the tools to do her job.”

Mike Wagemakers wrote: “As an example I can’t book afternoon sailing on my route because it isn’t one of the first five options.

“I can only assume that by the time it’s fixed the boat will be full anyway.

“Just one of many basic issues in the system. It’s a nightmare for island communities.

“Obviously as good at designing new systems as building new ferries.”

Jenny Park, who was trying to book a journey to Coll, told The P&J: “I tried a dozen time to book the ticket I wanted for my work trip coming up.

“But in the end, I downed tools and I went into the office in Oban, and they helped me.

“Speaking for myself, and my friends, we all think this has been an absolute shambles.”

Some even asked how securely information was held on the system, and if moving bookings and data manually from one system to the other should be a cause for concern.

If you’ve raised a question or query here connected to our booking and ticketing platform – including accessing online…

‘Working round the clock’

CalMac said that 5,000 people were able to buy tickets this morning.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “More than 200,000 customer accounts and 145,000 bookings were migrated from our 26-year-old Compass system which is a major feat.”

He said staff were working round the clock to migrate bookings.

“As you would expect with any new system of this size, we are currently working with our technology and payment suppliers to resolve certain issues,” he continued.

“These are related to some customers having difficulties in accessing their migrated customer accounts in the new system and intermittent issues with card transactions for a limited number of customers.”

He added: “Our digital team and engagement centre are responding to individual customer inquiries to support them through this transition.

“We have a team of more than 40 people providing 24/7 cover as part of our hyper-care support along with our system, IT and network suppliers.”

