CalMac booking system dubbed ‘absolute shambles’ by islanders

CalMac’s new booking system has been branded a “shambles” by passengers struggling to see ferry timings.

The £18million system was launched yesterday, but is still not working on some web browsers – meaning customers can not see bookings or ferry availability.

In some cases users can only see five ferries at a time.

In others, ferries outlined in CalMac’s summer timetable, were not even registering on a users view.

CalMac bookings system has a ‘bug’

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee believe the “bug” is due to which internet browser people were using to make a booking.

It was reported that people in Tobermory and at Craignure port offices, as well as at Kerrera near Oban – tickets were still unable to be sold, into Thursday morning.

Richard Wathen wrote on Facebook: “The system, the service is in absolute chaos and we are suffering, businesses, residents, visitors all affected.

“This is serious.

“There is a legal obligation to provide a level of service and that service is not being provided.”

Peter Pinnington wrote: “I have emailed CalMac pointing out that you cannot add a companion if the person isn’t a relative.

“Also for disabled persons or those requiring assistance there are only lift options for the “walk on” ferries.”

Accounts still being migrated

Elaine Wilkinson Crane wrote on social media to say she had spoken to CalMac and was told “accounts are still being migrated on to new system”.

She continued: “The helpful adviser on the line looked up my booking for next week on the old system and confirmed that it was still there and waiting to be migrated to new system so I should get the e-ticket over the next few days.

“A really helpful adviser doing her very best in difficult circumstances but without the tools to do her job.”

Mike Wagemakers wrote: “As an example I can’t book afternoon sailing on my route because it isn’t one of the first five options.

“I can only assume that by the time it’s fixed the boat will be full anyway.

“Just one of many basic issues in the system. It’s a nightmare for island communities.

“Obviously as good at designing new systems as building new ferries.”

Jenny Park, who was trying to book a journey to Coll, told The P&J: “I tried a dozen time to book the ticket I wanted for my work trip coming up.

“But in the end, I downed tools and I went into the office in Oban, and they helped me.

“Speaking for myself, and my friends, we all think this has been an absolute shambles.”

Some even asked how securely information was held on the system, and if moving bookings and data manually from one system to the other should be a cause for concern.

If you've raised a question or query here connected to our booking and ticketing platform – including accessing online… Posted by CalMac Ferries on Thursday, 18 May 2023

‘Working round the clock’

CalMac said that 5,000 people were able to buy tickets this morning.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “More than 200,000 customer accounts and 145,000 bookings were migrated from our 26-year-old Compass system which is a major feat.”

He said staff were working round the clock to migrate bookings.

“As you would expect with any new system of this size, we are currently working with our technology and payment suppliers to resolve certain issues,” he continued.

“These are related to some customers having difficulties in accessing their migrated customer accounts in the new system and intermittent issues with card transactions for a limited number of customers.”

He added: “Our digital team and engagement centre are responding to individual customer inquiries to support them through this transition.

“We have a team of more than 40 people providing 24/7 cover as part of our hyper-care support along with our system, IT and network suppliers.”