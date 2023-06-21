Showgoers scramble to social media to source RHS tickets

Tickets are now sold out for the Friday and Saturday of this week’s Royal Highland Show after the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) made the decision to cap numbers to 55,000 per day.

Showgoers have been left angered that they can now no longer buy tickets on the gate and must have a pre-booked ticket to get into the event.

Despite the society increasing capacity from last year by 5,000 more per day, many people have had to turn to social media to scramble for tickets.

Members of the society have had to pre-select the days they plan on attending the event, rather than turning up on whichever day they want.

This year, over 200,000 visitors are expected to be welcomed to the show.

The remaining tickets for Sunday and Thursday are still available to purchase on the Royal Highland Show website.

Visitors with tickets already purchased for the Friday and Saturday can still purchase Royal Highland Hoolie tickets and parking for the Friday and Saturday.