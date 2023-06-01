Corran Ferry service to restart following weeks of disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corran Ferry service to restart following weeks of disruption

The older Maid of Glencoul will resume service at the Corran Narrows in the coming days.

By Ross Hempseed
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.

The Maid of Glencoul will return to service at the Corran Narrows following months of disruption.

The ferry service provides residents of the Ardnamurchan peninsula with access to the mainland, however, recent issues with vessels have plagued the route.

This resulted in the service, overseen by Highland Council, without a useable vessel from April 15.

Since then, residents and tourists have had to follow a route around Loch Linnhe, use a passenger vessel from Corran, or take a passenger ferry from Fort William.

Alternative routes to the ferry add more than an hour onto people’s journey and hurt businesses on the peninsula that rely on the ferry for supplies.

22-year-old MV Corran still remains in the dry dock for repairs. mage: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

However, following successful repairs and sea trials the Maid of Glencoul vessel will return to service the Corran Narrows in the coming days.

 

This vessel is the backup to the MV Corran, which still remains in the dry dock for repairs and is not expected to return to service until late June.

Both vessels have had their technical issues owing to their age, with the MV Corran at 22 years old and the Maid of Glencoul at 47 years old.

Alternative arrangements to end after six weeks

With the service reinstated, temporary services such as the foot passenger service from Ardgour to Fort William and the shuttle bus will end.

However, with limited capacity on the Maid of Glencoul, there are warnings of potential queues and delays as the vessel returns service.

Temporary road signage, a clearway order on the adjacent A82, and marshalling area staff will be on the ground to manage traffic.

Highland Council’s environment and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said: “The Maid of Glencoul has less capacity for vehicles than the main vessel so we expect queues to form at peak travel times.

“Drivers will have assistance from the queue marshals and there is also the option to use the alternative road route around Loch Linnhe.”

Chairwoman of Highland Council’s Lochaber committee, Kate Willis, added: “While we seek consideration from the public with the mitigation measures, especially in terms of the temporary speed limit, I would like to emphasise that the peninsulas and surrounding area are very much open for business and we welcome visitors to the area as usual as we enter the summer season.”

Local businesses and residents have voiced their support for a bridge or tunnel to combat the unreliability of the ferry service in recent months.

However, Highland Council plan is to deliver two new electric ferries on the route in the coming years.

