Corran Ferry service to restart following weeks of disruption

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Maid of Glencoul will return to service at the Corran Narrows following months of disruption.

The ferry service provides residents of the Ardnamurchan peninsula with access to the mainland, however, recent issues with vessels have plagued the route.

This resulted in the service, overseen by Highland Council, without a useable vessel from April 15.

Since then, residents and tourists have had to follow a route around Loch Linnhe, use a passenger vessel from Corran, or take a passenger ferry from Fort William.

Alternative routes to the ferry add more than an hour onto people’s journey and hurt businesses on the peninsula that rely on the ferry for supplies.

However, following successful repairs and sea trials the Maid of Glencoul vessel will return to service the Corran Narrows in the coming days.

This vessel is the backup to the MV Corran, which still remains in the dry dock for repairs and is not expected to return to service until late June.

Both vessels have had their technical issues owing to their age, with the MV Corran at 22 years old and the Maid of Glencoul at 47 years old.

Alternative arrangements to end after six weeks

With the service reinstated, temporary services such as the foot passenger service from Ardgour to Fort William and the shuttle bus will end.

However, with limited capacity on the Maid of Glencoul, there are warnings of potential queues and delays as the vessel returns service.

Temporary road signage, a clearway order on the adjacent A82, and marshalling area staff will be on the ground to manage traffic.

Highland Council’s environment and infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans said: “The Maid of Glencoul has less capacity for vehicles than the main vessel so we expect queues to form at peak travel times.

“Drivers will have assistance from the queue marshals and there is also the option to use the alternative road route around Loch Linnhe.”

Chairwoman of Highland Council’s Lochaber committee, Kate Willis, added: “While we seek consideration from the public with the mitigation measures, especially in terms of the temporary speed limit, I would like to emphasise that the peninsulas and surrounding area are very much open for business and we welcome visitors to the area as usual as we enter the summer season.”

Local businesses and residents have voiced their support for a bridge or tunnel to combat the unreliability of the ferry service in recent months.

However, Highland Council plan is to deliver two new electric ferries on the route in the coming years.