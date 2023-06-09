‘A sticking plaster on a gaping wound’: Businesses give their thoughts on the return of the Corran Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Transport

‘A sticking plaster on a gaping wound’: Businesses give their thoughts on the return of the Corran Ferry

The service was out of action to vehicles and limited for foot traffic for six weeks before the Maid of Glencoul returned to services last week.

By Ross Hempseed
Maid of Glencoul, operating on the Corran Ferry route.
The Maid of Glencoul. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Business owners have welcomed the return of the Corran Ferry after weeks of disruption – but stressed they see it only as a temporary fix.

The Corran Ferry provides a vital link from the mainland to the Ardnamurchan peninsula across Loch Linnhe.

However, due to numerous breakdowns the MV Corran and its back-up vessel Maid of Glencoul have been out of action since April.

It left many residents, businesses and tourists with limited options for travel – and meant essential supplies have had to be driven an extra hour and 15 minutes around the loch.

Luke Alexander standing outside Inn at Ardgour
Luke Alexander, owner of the Inn at Ardgour. Image: Luke Alexander

On Saturday, the Maid of Glencoul returned to service.

Smaller than the MV Corran, the vessel provides some relief transporting vehicles across the narrows, however, HGV lorries are still required to make the long detour.

Luke Alexander, owner of the Inn at Ardgour, says while it is fantastic to have the service back, it is “a sticking plaster on a gaping wound”.

He says the limited capacity on the crossing is causing massive queues, with people waiting more than an hour to cross.

Businesses struggled

He fears it will be worse on Saturdays as many caravaners are either arriving or departing the peninsula.

Mr Alexander said the inn’s revenue dropped by 30% during the disruption, which is unrecoverable.

He hopes the Maid of Glencoul does not break down again before the MV Corran returns, which has been delayed several times.

“What the peninsula needs is a viable ferry crossing. I don’t care whether that’s two ferries, one ferry, a bridge, a causeway, or a tunnel, but it needs to be reliable to support the economy of the peninsula.

‘It’s not the problem solved’

“The council is not providing a reliable, viable service. The Maid hasn’t changed from being a 48-year-old vessel and is subject to breakdowns and failures because it’s not capable of carrying the volume of traffic it is having to carry, then that’s what happened before and that’s what’s going to happen again.

“They can’t now sit back and just rest on their laurels and think that’s the problem solved, it’s not the problem solved. They’ve put a sticking plaster on a gaping wound.”

Mr Alexander says the return of the MV Corran is a “matter of urgency”.

Fergus Stokes, owner of the Ardgour Ales Brewery, says he is happy the service has returned, which will cut journeys for customers.

“We bring pallets of malt, bottles and other ingredients over on the ferry but it is our outward deliveries that have been worse affected.

Fergus Stokes of Ardgour Ales, one of the business affected by the Corran Ferry
Fergus Stokes of Ardgour Ales is happy to see the ferry back in service. Image: Iain Ferguson.

“I’ve been having to drive trailers full of beer all the way round the loch to get to pubs that we supply in Onich and Glencoe.

“What was previously an hour’s round trip has turned into a whole day.”

Mr Stokes says that getting things to the brewery has been less of a challenge thanks to the work of the couriers, but customer deliveries have been the real “logistical difficulty”.

He also noted the “depressing effect” the ferry disruption has had on trade.

For example, people now only buy single bottles, whereas with a car they may have bought a case of beer.

Mr Stokes says he wants “something better” for future services but is not hopeful of a solution anytime soon.

‘An increasingly difficult place to do business’

Shawn Corrigan, who manages a fleet of 24 heavy-load vehicles, said the disruption has had a “massive financial impact”.

His vehicles now travel much longer distances, costing the business an extra £5,040 per week in fuel and wages.

“The peninsula is an increasingly difficult place to do business because of the reliability of the ferry service.

“The Maid of Glencoul is helping in the short term, but with a vessel that age, and those amount of hours working that hard to cope with the volume of traffic on a daily basis, it’s only a matter of time before it breaks down again.”

While the Maid of Glencoul can take limited numbers of cars, HGV lorries are not permitted on the route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

The local authority previously indicated the MV Corran will return to service by the end of June.

In a statement released earlier this week, the council said: “The Maid of Glencoul is now operating at the Corran Narrows.

“It is the smaller of our two vessels, therefore our vehicle capacity is limited. We ask that you be mindful of this when planning your journey.

“The peninsulas are very much open for business as usual and a warm Highland welcome awaits.

“However, your help in taking advantage of alternative routes to the peninsulas during this period of reduced capacity will assist the service greatly.”

