‘A sticking plaster on a gaping wound’: Businesses give their thoughts on the return of the Corran Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Business owners have welcomed the return of the Corran Ferry after weeks of disruption – but stressed they see it only as a temporary fix.

The Corran Ferry provides a vital link from the mainland to the Ardnamurchan peninsula across Loch Linnhe.

However, due to numerous breakdowns the MV Corran and its back-up vessel Maid of Glencoul have been out of action since April.

It left many residents, businesses and tourists with limited options for travel – and meant essential supplies have had to be driven an extra hour and 15 minutes around the loch.

On Saturday, the Maid of Glencoul returned to service.

Smaller than the MV Corran, the vessel provides some relief transporting vehicles across the narrows, however, HGV lorries are still required to make the long detour.

Luke Alexander, owner of the Inn at Ardgour, says while it is fantastic to have the service back, it is “a sticking plaster on a gaping wound”.

He says the limited capacity on the crossing is causing massive queues, with people waiting more than an hour to cross.

Businesses struggled

He fears it will be worse on Saturdays as many caravaners are either arriving or departing the peninsula.

Mr Alexander said the inn’s revenue dropped by 30% during the disruption, which is unrecoverable.

He hopes the Maid of Glencoul does not break down again before the MV Corran returns, which has been delayed several times.

“What the peninsula needs is a viable ferry crossing. I don’t care whether that’s two ferries, one ferry, a bridge, a causeway, or a tunnel, but it needs to be reliable to support the economy of the peninsula.

‘It’s not the problem solved’

“The council is not providing a reliable, viable service. The Maid hasn’t changed from being a 48-year-old vessel and is subject to breakdowns and failures because it’s not capable of carrying the volume of traffic it is having to carry, then that’s what happened before and that’s what’s going to happen again.

“They can’t now sit back and just rest on their laurels and think that’s the problem solved, it’s not the problem solved. They’ve put a sticking plaster on a gaping wound.”

Mr Alexander says the return of the MV Corran is a “matter of urgency”.

Fergus Stokes, owner of the Ardgour Ales Brewery, says he is happy the service has returned, which will cut journeys for customers.

“We bring pallets of malt, bottles and other ingredients over on the ferry but it is our outward deliveries that have been worse affected.

“I’ve been having to drive trailers full of beer all the way round the loch to get to pubs that we supply in Onich and Glencoe.

“What was previously an hour’s round trip has turned into a whole day.”

Mr Stokes says that getting things to the brewery has been less of a challenge thanks to the work of the couriers, but customer deliveries have been the real “logistical difficulty”.

He also noted the “depressing effect” the ferry disruption has had on trade.

For example, people now only buy single bottles, whereas with a car they may have bought a case of beer.

Mr Stokes says he wants “something better” for future services but is not hopeful of a solution anytime soon.

‘An increasingly difficult place to do business’

Shawn Corrigan, who manages a fleet of 24 heavy-load vehicles, said the disruption has had a “massive financial impact”.

His vehicles now travel much longer distances, costing the business an extra £5,040 per week in fuel and wages.

“The peninsula is an increasingly difficult place to do business because of the reliability of the ferry service.

“The Maid of Glencoul is helping in the short term, but with a vessel that age, and those amount of hours working that hard to cope with the volume of traffic on a daily basis, it’s only a matter of time before it breaks down again.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

The local authority previously indicated the MV Corran will return to service by the end of June.

In a statement released earlier this week, the council said: “The Maid of Glencoul is now operating at the Corran Narrows.

“It is the smaller of our two vessels, therefore our vehicle capacity is limited. We ask that you be mindful of this when planning your journey.

“The peninsulas are very much open for business as usual and a warm Highland welcome awaits.

“However, your help in taking advantage of alternative routes to the peninsulas during this period of reduced capacity will assist the service greatly.”