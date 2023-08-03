Iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct to be repaired after cracks found in supporting arch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct to be repaired after cracks found in supporting arch

The bridge made famous in the Harry Potter films to undergo repairs in the next few weeks.

By Ross Hempseed
Glenfinnan viaduct on the railway between Fort William and Mallaig and was the first mass concrete bridge to be built in Britain .
Glenfinnan viaduct on West Highland Line. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct will undergo repairs after cracks were found in one of its massive arches.

The 122-year-old bridge is recognised worldwide for its inclusion in the Harry Potter film series and forms part of the West Highland Line.

It attracts thousands of visitors each year to hopefully catch a glimpse of the historic Jacobite steam train with its signature smoke plume as it trundles across the bridge.

However, recently concerns have been raised over the structural integrity of the viaduct after cracks were found in one of the supporting arches.

Glenfinnan Viaduct is a listed building, therefore Network Rail has applied to the Highland Council to carry out repairs, including erecting a temporary brace.

People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.

To minimise disruption to services, workers will work through the night to complete the repairs.

The temporary brace will be positioned close to the bridge arch to minimise the visual impact for visitors coming from far and wide to see the iconic structure.

Alan Ross, director of engineering and asset management for Scotland’s Railway, said: “The viaduct is an iconic landmark which attracts visitors from across the world, so we’ve worked hard to develop a solution which protects the structure while minimising the visual impact of our work.

“We explored a range of options to address the repair and the bracket we will install offers the best technical and visual solution that can be delivered in a way that will not disrupt passenger services on the line.”

It comes as visitors were left disappointed after the cancellation of the Jacobite steam train due to an issue with the carriage doors, which had raised safety concerns.

