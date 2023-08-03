Iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct to be repaired after cracks found in supporting arch

The Glenfinnan Viaduct will undergo repairs after cracks were found in one of its massive arches.

The 122-year-old bridge is recognised worldwide for its inclusion in the Harry Potter film series and forms part of the West Highland Line.

It attracts thousands of visitors each year to hopefully catch a glimpse of the historic Jacobite steam train with its signature smoke plume as it trundles across the bridge.

However, recently concerns have been raised over the structural integrity of the viaduct after cracks were found in one of the supporting arches.

Glenfinnan Viaduct is a listed building, therefore Network Rail has applied to the Highland Council to carry out repairs, including erecting a temporary brace.

To minimise disruption to services, workers will work through the night to complete the repairs.

The temporary brace will be positioned close to the bridge arch to minimise the visual impact for visitors coming from far and wide to see the iconic structure.

Alan Ross, director of engineering and asset management for Scotland’s Railway, said: “The viaduct is an iconic landmark which attracts visitors from across the world, so we’ve worked hard to develop a solution which protects the structure while minimising the visual impact of our work.

“We explored a range of options to address the repair and the bracket we will install offers the best technical and visual solution that can be delivered in a way that will not disrupt passenger services on the line.”

It comes as visitors were left disappointed after the cancellation of the Jacobite steam train due to an issue with the carriage doors, which had raised safety concerns.