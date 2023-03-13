Network chiefs finalise plans to repair cracks in famous Glenfinnan Viaduct

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Network Rail is finalising plans to repair the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct – four years after the defects were found.

Experts found fractures and cracks along the West Highland Line landmark, which is visited by droves of Harry Potter fans, in 2019.

Last year, Network Rail said a programme of works needed to be done after inspectors found defects with the protected A-listed structure.

A report revealed that there are areas of “spalling, honeycombing and fractures, with the barrels, piers, spandrels and parapets affected to varying degrees of severity across all spans.”

The report read: “The most significant defects are the spalled pier corners and arch haunches.”

Now, the railway company has said plans are being “finalised” for repair works at the tourist attraction, which rail bosses stress is regularly inspected and safe to use.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are currently finalising plans for repair works on the defect. The viaduct is regularly inspected and is safe to use.

“We will also be carrying out additional refurbishment work on the structure next year to keep this iconic viaduct in good condition for years to come.”

Historic visitor attraction

Known by many as the route for the Hogwarts Express, the viaduct is the longest concrete railway bridge in Scotland.

In the shadow of Ben Nevis, trains have been running across the viaduct for 125 years.

It has 21 arches, stands just short of 100ft tall, and is featured in four of the Harry Potter books.

Villagers say thousands of fans descend on the Highlands every year to catch a glimpse of steam billowing from the train as it travels across the iconic landmark.

In 2020, work was completed to add 100 extra spaces for cars, and 10 for motorhomes or buses to help with the influx of visitors.

The viaduct forms a key part of the 84-mile round-trip Jacobite steam train journey between Fort William and Mallaig, overlooking Loch Shiel and the Glenfinnan monument.