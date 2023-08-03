Aberdeen cleaning firm rescued from administration saving 55 jobs

First Class Cleaning in Aberdeen has been acquired out of administration, saving all 55 jobs.

The Rosemount based business is now part of Abby Group, a cleaning company headquartered in St Andrews.

Abby confirmed First Class Cleaning, which opened 10 years ago, will continue to trade under its current name and that all 25 full-time members of staff and 30 part-time have been retained.

A further five full-time jobs have also been created since they took over.

The acquisition is part of a nationwide growth strategy and aim to more than double turnover to £15 million within two years.

First Class Cleaning ‘very well-known company’

Founder and group operations director, Robert May, said: “At Abby, we are strong in construction, new-build and property management.

“In Aberdeen, First Class Cleaning came to our attention and they provide a lot of work in the construction business, end of tenancy and holiday lets.

“It is a very well known company in the area and will, of course, in the future, continue to trade under its existing name in the Aberdeen area and retain its very important identity whilst being part of the overall Abby Group of companies.”

First Class Cleaning, based in West Mount Street, went in to administration in March this year with a deal being concluded within a matter of weeks.

Abby has also taken over Glasgow-based Coronet Services and over the next 24 months, backed through a funding package drawn up by external investors, plans more acquisitions.

‘Future growth throughout north-east’

It is hoped turnover will increase by 150 per cent from £6m to £15m in two years.

Robert said: “Abby Group has ambitious plans to expand and is keen to make further acquisitions not only in the north-east but further north and throughout the country as part of that strategy.”

Abby was established by husband and wife Robert and Julie May in 2008 after the couple sold their licensed trade interests.

It offers a number of services including commercial and domestic cleaning, chewing gum and graffiti removal as well as insurance reinstatement work

The company pays the living wage of £11 an hour and Robert added: “The most important people in this company are the cleaners. Everyone else is here to support them.”