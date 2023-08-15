‘Another nail in the coffin for Aberdeen’: Petitions call for councillors to scrap new Aberdeen bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Another nail in the coffin for Aberdeen’: Petitions call for councillors to scrap new Aberdeen bus gates

Three petitions have been launched urging councillors to scrap the new bus gates as well as allowing blue badge holders to use them. 

By Lauren Taylor
New signs and road markings have been installed on various Aberdeen streets as part of a new bus priority route. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
New signs and road markings have been installed on various Aberdeen streets as part of a new bus priority route. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.

While workers lay the foundations for a new bus priority route in Aberdeen city, angry locals call for action to stop the bus gates.

Sections of both Bridge Street and Guild Street are currently closed while work gets underway to install the final two bus gates.

Meanwhile, the one on Market Street was completed last week. 

The controversial project has been met with mounting anger as readers slam the plans.

And now, petitions have been launched urging councillors to scrap the new bus gates as well as allowing blue badge holders to use them.

Why have petitions been launched?

David Laing organised the Scrap the New Bus Gates – Keep Aberdeen Accessible petition last night.

Since it launched, the petition has gained 75 signatures.

Mr Laing warned the bus gates would hamper city businesses and reduce footfall at an “already difficult” time, as well as highlighting there would be no blue badge exemption in place.

He wrote: “The new bus gates are restricting access to the city, making what should be a simple journey into the city centre, confusing and disruptive for drivers.

New road markings and blue signs are being installed across the Granite City.
Readers fear the new bus gates will ‘destroy’ the city centre. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.

“Their introduction will contribute to further city centre decline as locals and visitors alike simply won’t bother with the hassle of trying to travel into town due to the gates.

“The shops, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues alongside other businesses in Aberdeen have faced enough challenges over the past few years. More restrictions that will likely reduce footfall do them no favours at an already difficult time.”

Last year, Jo Evans launched Stop Aberdeen City Council’s plans for Guild Street Bus Gates.

She pointed out the AWPR has taken away a “huge amount” of traffic and the harbour is one of the busiest in the country.

She said: “No one uses these streets unless they are trying to access the shopping centres in town or it’s the shortest, quickest option.

“All these new measures will do is force unnecessary traffic to surrounding areas, ie, Virginia Street, Market Street, Rosemount, West End, Holburn, Ferryhill and Riverside Drive.”

What about the blue badge holders?

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco also launched a petition last night, urging councillors to let blue badge holders use the bus gates.

No Bus Gates for Blue Badge Holders has had seven signatures so far.

Blue badge holder sign.

He believes the restrictions will “close off large sections” of Market Street, Bridge Street and Guild Street to those with disabilities, relying on cars to get around the city.

Mr Pizzuto-Pomaco said: “It is unfair that these individuals will face increased difficulty in accessing city centre businesses and facilities, including transportation links at Union Square.

“Taxis and goods vehicles will be allowed to access the ‘bus priority route’ – disabled Aberdonians deserve the same treatment.”

‘Another nail in the coffin of Aberdeen city centre’

Residents signing the petitions shared their reasons for doing so.

Stephen Havey wrote: “These bus gates put another nail in the coffin of Aberdeen city centre.

“They are the last thing the people and businesses of Aberdeen need on top of Covid, the cost of living crisis and the LEZ.”

An artist’s impression of what signage for one view into the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look like on Willowbank Road when enforced next June. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Michael Rennie agreed and said: “This ridiculous move will keep people out of Aberdeen city centre and consequently affect or close businesses. Congestion in other areas caused by this will have a further environmental impact.”

Mhairi Sinclair added: “I want Aberdeen to be accessible to all and the shops and restaurants and bars can have a chance of survival.”

Meanwhile, blue badge holder Mary Fletcher branded the city as an “absolute mess”.

She said: “I’m a blue badge holder and I will not venture into Aberdeen except for a route around the harbour and down to the beach boulevard.

“I’ve no idea how to get to places like blue badge parking. It’s a disgrace, they’ve ruined it for many people coming into Aberdeen full stop.

“I’ll shop in Stonehaven where I live.”

Ann Walker wrote: “It is a disgrace in Aberdeen. The council is making those who have to use a car drive further and take longer to get anywhere.

“This means my car is now causing more pollution than it used to and increasing the cost of using my car.

“I have to use a car because I am disabled but I know many others have to use a car because of a lack of public transport and the cost of buses in Aberdeen.”

‘Aberdeen should be a welcoming and inclusive city’

MSP Liam Kerr has backed the latest petition, claiming there seems to be “no clear logic” to the plans.

A map of planned changes to the road network in Aberdeen. Key changes, like the introduction of new bus gates, have been significantly delayed. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

He said: “Aberdeen should be a welcoming and inclusive city but by also banning blue badge vehicles, the council is shamefully discouraging people with disabilities who struggle to use public transport to enter the city centre.

“We also have no idea by what criteria the council will deem these bus gates a success at the end of the 18-month trial.

“It’s vital the local authority goes back to the drawing board, properly consults with the public and reconsiders the idea to prevent the city centre from becoming a ghost town.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

