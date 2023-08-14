‘They live in cloud cuckoo land’: Readers share fury over city bus gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘They live in cloud cuckoo land’: Readers share fury over city bus gates

The controversial project has been met with mounting anger as our readers call for action.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
Aberdeen residents are calling for action against the new city bus gates. Image: Philippa Gerrard.

Angry residents say Aberdeen city centre is being “destroyed” following the installation of new bus gates.

Aberdeen City Council workers have been busy laying the foundations for a new bus priority route in the city centre.

The first of three new bus gates have already been installed on Market Street, with Bridge Street and Guild Street earmarked to be next.

The controversial project has been met with mounting anger as our readers call for action.

‘The more arteries you block off the bigger the heart attack’

On the Evening Express Facebook page, many readers have slammed the council for wasting taxpayers’ instead of prioritising the recovery of the local economy.

Jeanette Barber said: “What is it these councillors don’t understand? They have killed the heart of Aberdeen, people will not visit or spend money. They will take their trade to towns in the shire that welcome visitors with cars.”

New signs and road markings have been installed on various Aberdeen streets as part of a new bus priority route. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.

Willie Billbob Knight added: “More restrictions you put in the more stupid schemes put people off coming to Aberdeen.

“The more arteries you block off the bigger the heart attack. The town is dead there is no need for bus gates other than cash cow making money on back of the public.”

Stuart Innes called the plans a “joke”, writing: “Let’s close all swimming pools and family attractions like Doonies Farm but spend cash on bike lanes, never-ending roadworks and bus lanes….council policy …joke.”

Michelle Strachan says council officials were simply adding “fuel to the fire.”

She added: “Aberdeen City Council are simply encouraging people to go elsewhere to shop, eat out etc with this master plan. Adding fuel to the fire for businesses that are still trying to recover from the pandemic that depends on trade coming into the city.”

Residents call for action to revive Granite City

In a recent poll carried out by Fubar News, more than 5,800 people voted against the plans, which they feel are hindering both citizens and traders.

Meanwhile, just 239 people felt the new bus route would prove ‘helpful’.

Catherine McAdie feels the council don’t care about Aberdeen or its people.

New road markings and blue signs are being installed across the Granite City.
Readers fear the new bus gates will ‘destroy’ the city centre. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.

She wrote: “The council do not care a jot what is either good for the city or the people living/working there.

“Union Street is like a ghost town, Bon Accord and Trinity Centre are not far behind. With these new bus lanes, it’s making it harder for people to get to Union Square with the minuscule amount of shops we have there. So extremely sad for a once bustling city centre.”

Rod Watson is calling on locals to stage a protest, in the hopes of halting the development in its tracks.

He wrote: “The people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire should plan a mass blockage or demonstration of Wood Hill House trapping the idiot council in to see how they like having their movements restricted. Councillors who voted for this shambles should be named and shamed into destroying the city centre.”

Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.

