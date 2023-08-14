‘They live in cloud cuckoo land’: Readers share fury over city bus gates

Angry residents say Aberdeen city centre is being “destroyed” following the installation of new bus gates.

Aberdeen City Council workers have been busy laying the foundations for a new bus priority route in the city centre.

The first of three new bus gates have already been installed on Market Street, with Bridge Street and Guild Street earmarked to be next.

The controversial project has been met with mounting anger as our readers call for action.

‘The more arteries you block off the bigger the heart attack’

On the Evening Express Facebook page, many readers have slammed the council for wasting taxpayers’ instead of prioritising the recovery of the local economy.

Jeanette Barber said: “What is it these councillors don’t understand? They have killed the heart of Aberdeen, people will not visit or spend money. They will take their trade to towns in the shire that welcome visitors with cars.”

Willie Billbob Knight added: “More restrictions you put in the more stupid schemes put people off coming to Aberdeen.

“The more arteries you block off the bigger the heart attack. The town is dead there is no need for bus gates other than cash cow making money on back of the public.”

Stuart Innes called the plans a “joke”, writing: “Let’s close all swimming pools and family attractions like Doonies Farm but spend cash on bike lanes, never-ending roadworks and bus lanes….council policy …joke.”

Michelle Strachan says council officials were simply adding “fuel to the fire.”

She added: “Aberdeen City Council are simply encouraging people to go elsewhere to shop, eat out etc with this master plan. Adding fuel to the fire for businesses that are still trying to recover from the pandemic that depends on trade coming into the city.”

Residents call for action to revive Granite City

In a recent poll carried out by Fubar News, more than 5,800 people voted against the plans, which they feel are hindering both citizens and traders.

Meanwhile, just 239 people felt the new bus route would prove ‘helpful’.

Catherine McAdie feels the council don’t care about Aberdeen or its people.

She wrote: “The council do not care a jot what is either good for the city or the people living/working there.

“Union Street is like a ghost town, Bon Accord and Trinity Centre are not far behind. With these new bus lanes, it’s making it harder for people to get to Union Square with the minuscule amount of shops we have there. So extremely sad for a once bustling city centre.”

Rod Watson is calling on locals to stage a protest, in the hopes of halting the development in its tracks.

He wrote: “The people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire should plan a mass blockage or demonstration of Wood Hill House trapping the idiot council in to see how they like having their movements restricted. Councillors who voted for this shambles should be named and shamed into destroying the city centre.”

Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.