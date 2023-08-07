First of three new bus gates installed – but when will fines start?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First of three new bus gates installed – but when will fines start?

Bus gates are being installed at three key roads in the city centre, including Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street. 

By Lauren Taylor
The first of three new bus gates has been installed. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
The first of three bus gates has appeared in Aberdeen city centre.

Work is under way to create a new bus priority route in the Granite City, aiming to reduce travel times and minimise general traffic.

Once the bus gates are in place all cars – apart from taxis – will be banned from going through them, with £60 fines issued to the rulebreakers.

They will be enforced by cameras.

Signs have been put up on Market Street showing only goods vehicles, cyclists, buses and taxis can use the lane. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

Where is the new bus gate?

The first bus gate has been installed on Market Street, between Hadden Street and Union Street.

This means that drivers turning onto Market Street from Guild Street will not be able to access Union Street – instead being diverted via Hadden Street.

The road has been marked off and the new signs are already in place.

However, an Aberdeen City Council spokesman confirmed fines will not be handed out to drivers using the new bus gate until the other two are completed.

The road has been marked up as a bus gate. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

What about the other bus gates?

The Bridge Street bus gate will be just north of the junction with Wapping Street — where you turn down Bridge Street towards Union Square, next to the former Debenhams building.

For drivers wanting to travel from South College Street to Union Street, it means the next best route would be via Crown Street.

The new Guild Street bus gate is expected to be the most complicated of them all for drivers navigating the city.

Drivers can’t travel through the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Located at the junction with Market Street it will stop any cars from turning onto Guild Street, and any cars travelling westbound from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street which was shut off to all traffic ahead of these works just before Christmas 2022.

There is another element to this bus gate, in that it will also prevent any cars going east along Guild Street from its junction with Stirling Street.

Cars wanting to turn around and avoid getting a fine will instead be able to go up Stirling Street, turn right, and then down along Exchange Street before being permitted to travel west along Guild Street.

A map of planned changes to the road network in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

When will the restrictions be put in place?

The two bus gates are expected to take two to three weeks, weather depending.

For anyone navigating the city centre, this means the bus gates will only be operational once they are all completed – and no one caught driving on them will be fined just yet. 

There is no exact date on when the new measures will be in force, but it looks like they will be in action before September.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) came into operation on August 1. As the various new lining and signing changes are implemented, the new ETRO is supported.

“Enforcement of the measures will not commence until after completion of all the signing which is anticipated to be within the next two to three weeks, weather permitting.”

