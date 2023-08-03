Corran Ferry ‘unlikely’ to be ready until end of August following ANOTHER delay

Highland Council has announced the MV Corran will “unlikely” be ready to return to service by the end of August.

The Corran Ferry, which services communities around Loch Linnhe and the Ardnamurchan peninsula, has been plagued with issues for months.

The MV Corran, the main vessel on the route, has been out of action since October 2022 due to various technical problems, some stemming from its advanced age.

It was due to reenter service following extensive repairs in January this year but developed another fault requiring an extended stay in the dry dock.

Delay after delay has followed with the most recent update from the Highland Council suggesting the vessel could be operational by mid-August.

Another delay to the return of the MV Corran.

However, now the council has said the MV Corran is “unlikely” to return until the end of August in another delay which will be sure to leave locals frustrated and angry.

Residents rely on the Corran Ferry service to get to and from the mainland and the backup vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, struggles to keep up with demand.

The Maid of Glencoul has also been hampered by issues being almost 50 years old, having been pulled from service just before the Easter weekend for seven weeks.

It also is much smaller than the MV Corran, with limited capacity for lorries meaning drivers need to travel around the loch to make deliveries adding fuel and time to journeys.

Highland Council are looking into new ferries to replace the current vessels but they are unlikely to enter service for years.

A council spokeswoman said: “The Highland Council is working on a return of the vessel as soon as possible but until then, the Maid of Glencoul vessel will continue providing the daily car and passenger ferry service across the Corran Narrows in Lochaber.

“The council will provide more details for the return of the MV Corran once a definitive programme for her return to service can be confirmed.

“Until then the council thanks the ferry staff providing the current service and the local communities for their understanding.”