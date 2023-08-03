Corran Ferry ‘unlikely’ to be ready until end of August following ANOTHER delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corran Ferry ‘unlikely’ to be ready until end of August following ANOTHER delay

The MV Corran has been delayed multiple times since October last year and has yet to return to service.

By Ross Hempseed
MV Corran ferry
MV Corran at Loch Linnhe. Image: Anthony MacMillan

Highland Council has announced the MV Corran will “unlikely” be ready to return to service by the end of August.

The Corran Ferry, which services communities around Loch Linnhe and the Ardnamurchan peninsula, has been plagued with issues for months.

The MV Corran, the main vessel on the route, has been out of action since October 2022 due to various technical problems, some stemming from its advanced age.

It was due to reenter service following extensive repairs in January this year but developed another fault requiring an extended stay in the dry dock.

Delay after delay has followed with the most recent update from the Highland Council suggesting the vessel could be operational by mid-August.

Another delay to the return of the MV Corran.

However, now the council has said the MV Corran is “unlikely” to return until the end of August in another delay which will be sure to leave locals frustrated and angry.

Residents rely on the Corran Ferry service to get to and from the mainland and the backup vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, struggles to keep up with demand.

The Maid of Glencoul has also been hampered by issues being almost 50 years old, having been pulled from service just before the Easter weekend for seven weeks.

The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.

It also is much smaller than the MV Corran, with limited capacity for lorries meaning drivers need to travel around the loch to make deliveries adding fuel and time to journeys.

Highland Council are looking into new ferries to replace the current vessels but they are unlikely to enter service for years.

A council spokeswoman said: “The Highland Council is working on a return of the vessel as soon as possible but until then, the Maid of Glencoul vessel will continue providing the daily car and passenger ferry service across the Corran Narrows in Lochaber.

“The council will provide more details for the return of the MV Corran once a definitive programme for her return to service can be confirmed.

“Until then the council thanks the ferry staff providing the current service and the local communities for their understanding.”

