Deaf Portsoy woman fears loss of independence due to Stagecoach disruption

Patricia Barclay fears her 56-year-old daughter, who also has additional support needs, will be left stranded because of the disruption.

By Lauren Taylor
Linda Barclay, who is deaf and has additional support needs, fears she may lose her independence if bus disruption continues. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomosn.
A deaf woman with additional support needs is worried she will lose her independence following changes to a Stagecoach bus service.

Linda Barclay, who lives in Portsoy with her mum Patricia, relies on a Stagecoach bus to take her to and from work.

For three days a week, Linda stands waiting at the bus stop on Seafield Street hoping it turns up.

She travels to Banff on Mondays and Fridays, and Macduff on Wednesdays using the number 35 service.

Linda is worried she will lose her independence is disruption continues on the lifeline service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, since recent timetable changes, Linda finds they are frequently late — or don’t show up at all.

The 56-year-old Linda has been travelling on the bus by herself since the pandemic.

Although there would sometimes be disruptions before the timetable change, Linda and her mum are finding they are being left disappointed more often now.

The timetable changed a couple of weeks ago, according to Patricia. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Frustrations with Stagecoach service to Portsoy

Patricia, who is 81, always walks her daughter to the stop to see her off on the bus safely.

She doesn’t drive, so is worried the bus disruption will mean her daughter can’t get to her work or worse — will be left stranded in Banff or Macduff for hours.

Recently, the pair were left waiting in the “lashing rain” for a service that didn’t turn up.

Patricia had to ask one of the people Linda works with to pick her up from Banff after getting her into dry, warm clothes.

They’re both growing frustrated with the service, with Patricia describing it as a “disaster”.

Linda is tired of the long waits and no-shows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The 81-year-old also relies on the bus to get to Buckie twice a week, but she always aims to be back in time for Linda to get home from work.

She explains that while it’s okay for her to stand and wait for a bus for an hour or longer, she wouldn’t want her daughter to be left waiting — especially with the wet winter weather and dark mornings beginning to draw in.

Patricia said: “I could go away and I’m saying to myself ‘Am I going to get home again?’

“There’s been times I’ve had to wait an hour or so before another bus came and that’s okay for me, I can go and have a coffee or something.

“But, for the likes of Linda, I don’t want her standing on a wet day waiting for a bus. It’ll be dark mornings soon.”

The bus stop on Seafield Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Broken down buses and lack of drivers

“I’m getting a bit sick of it now, I really am,” said Patricia.

“It’s been going on since the times changed, sometimes the buses wouldn’t turn up before, but the timetable changed two weeks ago — and it’s been a nightmare since then.

“And if you go away you don’t know if you’re going to get home.”

The bus stop in Portsoy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In June, it was reported an “exodus” of Stagecoach drivers in Moray threw bus timetables into chaos.

The operator has been forced to routinely cancel services due to the shortages as bosses struggle to cover the routes.

‘It’s a disaster, just a disaster’ for Stagecoach services in Portsoy

The pair can’t understand why the timetable changed and believe things were better the way they were — although Patricia doesn’t blame the drivers who she says are all “patient” with her daughter.

And although Linda has been fortunate enough that there are times when someone can drive her, they won’t always be able to rely on others.

Linda iImage: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

If the bus disruption continues Patricia is worried her daughter will be forced to stay at home and lose her independence.

“If they can’t come to pick her up then we’re stranded because the next bus isn’t until 10am, which I don’t think is right either.”

“It’s a disaster, just a disaster.”

Stagecoach blames lack of staff for Portsoy problems

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said the operator is facing “some staffing challenges which is having an impact on some of our bus services in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire”.

She continued: “Our teams are working incredible hard to ensure the vast majority of local services continue to run as normal.

“There are a variety of ways for customers to find out the latest service updates, including on our social media, by phone, and the Stagecoach bus app, which we update as quickly as possible.”

The spokeswoman says the company “appreciate that cancellations are frustrating”, and the operator “would like to sincerely thank” all of its passengers for their “patience and understanding”.

Conversation