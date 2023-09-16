Aberdeen firefighters make 230-mile round trip for height appliance amid fears resource cuts will put lives at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen firefighters make 230-mile round trip for height appliance amid fears resource cuts will put lives at risk

The Fire Brigade Union is concerned over the reduction in the number of height vehicles from 25 to 14 will impact response times - and could cost lives

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen firefighters make 230-mile round trip for height appliance amid fears resource cuts will put lives at risk
The Fire Brigade Union is concerned over the reduction in the number of height vehicles from 25 to 14 will impact response times - and could cost lives

Fire crews in Aberdeen had to travel to the Central Belt to pick up a vital height appliance – because theirs was out of service and the nearest one failed a test.

With resources across country being slashed as the fire service attempts to save £11million, union bosses have warned response times will rise – ultimately putting lives at risk.

Aberdeen and Inverness both have height appliances, the only two north of Dundee.

But on September 4, Aberdeen’s was “off the run” and the team requested Dundee’s to ensure cover if there was an emergency call-out.

Dundee would then have been covered by Perth’s height appliance.

However, the Dundee equipment failed the acceptance test when it arrived in the Granite City and a fault with the jacking system was uncovered.

That meant two firefighters from Aberdeen to drive to Falkirk to borrow theirs to ensure enough cover in the north.

Cuts putting lives at risk

As part of the fire service’s sweeping cuts, the number of height vehicles across the country are being reduced from 25 to 14.

The move was announced as part of the SFRS’s future strategy to help make £11m in savings.

Simon Leroux, the Fire Brigades Union north area official, fears large areas are being left under-resourced – resulting in longer response times to major incidents.

Simon Leroux, FBU’s north area official says firefighters are worried over the lack of available equipment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Fortunately, the Aberdeen height vehicle was back in action within a few days, before two major fires broke out on South Deeside Road and Albyn Place.

But the FBU, which represents 1,300 firefighters across the north, says personnel are “stretched thin” and fear for their own safety due to the lack of necessary resources.

Battling ‘moral pressure’ to respond

Mr Leroux said: “It’s a regular topic that has been brought up. Firefighters are generally the people who will do what it takes to make that incident come to a successful conclusion, and we are very good practically at making what we have work.

“However, with the depleted resources it makes it a more difficult ask. When we go into a premises with our breathing apparatus on, there’s a process and we need a certain amount of people and if there aren’t enough people then we have to wait.

Fire crews at Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
Fire crews at Albyn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

“If we are at a house fire where a person is still reportedly in the property, the moral pressure on those firefighters and the incident commander is massive.

“The longer it takes for resources to arrive so we can carry out our jobs in a safe manner the longer it will be for the incident to come to a close.”

He warned limiting resources such as height vehicles and personnel will lead to an increase in response times – ultimately putting lives at risk.

Safety is our ‘number one priority’

Area commander Andrew Wright is the local senior officer (LSO) for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, and Moray.

He said: “Across the entire LSO area, we have 57 pumping appliances and an array of specialist resources, including a high-reach appliance.

“Vehicles that operate at height are national assets that are strategically
placed, but can be deployed to wherever they may be required.

“The safety of our crews and communities is our number one priority and we will always attend every emergency.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Sheriff warns repeat Aberdeen drink-driver over danger she posed
The builder laid bare the housing crisis in Braemar.
Braemar tradesman fights to build his own home after being priced out amid housing…
The chicken Balmoral. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hidden delights await at stylish rural venue in Turriff, The Kastille
Doug Smith of Drumsleed Meats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business
A basking shark.
Safety advice issued as basking sharks spotted in Aberdeenshire and Moray
Chance the American bully XL
Aberdeen American bully XL owners left in distress and uncertainty
Net Zero Cabinet Secertary Mairi McAllan chats to an electrical engineering student during the visit to NEScol to mark public and private sector investment in a new Energy Transition Skills Hub.
Multi-million-pound Energy Transition Skills Hub project off the mark in Aberdeen
The Scenic Eclipse II docked in Aberdeen.
Look inside life on ultra-luxury yacht with submarine, TWO helicopters and personal butlers as…
Unreliable bus services, Hill of Fare wind turbines and how to save Union Street
Fears growing about First Bus strike in Aberdeen after driver ballot
2
The Archibald Simpson pub in Aberdeen, where the incident involving a knife happened
Man in dock over city centre pub disturbance involving knife

Conversation