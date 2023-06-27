Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray

Bus timetables in Elgin and the rest of Moray have been thrown into chaos due to a shortage of Stagecoach drivers.

The operator has been cancelling several services every day for the last week as bosses struggle to fulfil the timetable.

It is understood there has been a recent exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area with drivers leaving the company.

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers are among the reasons blamed for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Last year, four teenagers, aged 14 and 13, were charged by police after a Stagecoach driver was assaulted in Keith.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised during the summer last year about the behaviour of youths around Elgin bus station, which culminated in a fire at Poundland.

Police were also called following a disturbance on an Elgin to Lossiemouth bus earlier this month with advice given following an investigation.

Stagecoach has stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.

What Stagecoach buses have been cancelled in Elgin?

Stagecoach bus cancellations in the Elgin and Moray area have predominately affected the 10 Aberdeen to Inverness service, between Elgin and the Highland capital, and 33 Elgin to Lossiemouth service.

However, the 38 Elgin to Buckie route has also been affected.

It is understood that previously bus drivers from Elgin were used supplement driver numbers across the country as recently as late last year.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Cancelations in the Elgin area are as follows, We apologise for the inconvenience caused pic.twitter.com/LWiZY9Nmld — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) June 27, 2023

However, the national shortage of bus drivers has now affected the Moray town.

Recruitment billboards have appeared by the side of the A95 Craigellachie to Aviemore road in recent weeks to help plug the gaps.

Meanwhile, dozens of services have been getting cancelled in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire daily.

Elgin bus passengers left waiting

Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy had intended to catch a bus from Elgin to Inverness yesterday, but gave up after it did not arrive within about 30 minutes.

He said: “I was due to travel through to Inverness for an event, ironically about public transport and about how wonderful the electric buses through there area.

“The bus I was due to get should have left at 11.10am, but it got to 11.30am and I was beginning to wonder if it was going to show up or not so I left and got in the car.

“There were a lot of unhappy people at the bus station.”

Stagecoach has stressed passengers are being kept informed of changes to services through social media, by phone and through the company’s app.

A spokeswoman added: “We are continuing to face some staffing challenges which are having an impact on some of our bus services.

“We are actively recruiting for trainee and qualified bus drivers and also have a number of drivers progressing through our training school at present.

“Our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure the vast majority of local services continue to run as normal. We appreciate that cancellations are frustrating and would like to sincerely thank all of our passengers for their patience and understanding.”