Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray

The operator is struggling to fulfil routes in the area due to a shortage of drivers.

By David Mackay
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Bus timetables in Elgin and the rest of Moray have been thrown into chaos due to a shortage of Stagecoach drivers.

The operator has been cancelling several services every day for the last week as bosses struggle to fulfil the timetable.

It is understood there has been a recent exodus of Stagecoach drivers in the Elgin area with drivers leaving the company.

Anti-social behaviour concerns from passengers are among the reasons blamed for staff leaving the company for other jobs.

Last year, four teenagers, aged 14 and 13, were charged by police after a Stagecoach driver was assaulted in Keith.

Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Passengers have faced long waits at Elgin bus station among other locations. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, concerns were raised during the summer last year about the behaviour of youths around Elgin bus station, which culminated in a fire at Poundland.

Police were also called following a disturbance on an Elgin to Lossiemouth bus earlier this month with advice given following an investigation.

Stagecoach has stressed staff are working “incredibly hard” to keep as many services as possible running.

What Stagecoach buses have been cancelled in Elgin?

Stagecoach bus cancellations in the Elgin and Moray area have predominately affected the 10 Aberdeen to Inverness service, between Elgin and the Highland capital, and 33 Elgin to Lossiemouth service.

However, the 38 Elgin to Buckie route has also been affected.

It is understood that previously bus drivers from Elgin were used supplement driver numbers across the country as recently as late last year.

However, the national shortage of bus drivers has now affected the Moray town.

Recruitment billboards have appeared by the side of the A95 Craigellachie to Aviemore road in recent weeks to help plug the gaps.

Meanwhile, dozens of services have been getting cancelled in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire daily.

Elgin bus passengers left waiting

Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy had intended to catch a bus from Elgin to Inverness yesterday, but gave up after it did not arrive within about 30 minutes.

He said: “I was due to travel through to Inverness for an event, ironically about public transport and about how wonderful the electric buses through there area.

“The bus I was due to get should have left at 11.10am, but it got to 11.30am and I was beginning to wonder if it was going to show up or not so I left and got in the car.

“There were a lot of unhappy people at the bus station.”

Alastair Kennedy leaning on the edge of a bus stop in Elgin.
Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Stagecoach has stressed passengers are being kept informed of changes to services through social media, by phone and through the company’s app.

A spokeswoman added: “We are continuing to face some staffing challenges which are having an impact on some of our bus services.

“We are actively recruiting for trainee and qualified bus drivers and also have a number of drivers progressing through our training school at present.

“Our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure the vast majority of local services continue to run as normal. We appreciate that cancellations are frustrating and would like to sincerely thank all of our passengers for their patience and understanding.”

More from Press and Journal

Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen
Concerns have been raised about youngsters travelling into Elgin on Stagecoach buses before causing anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eulyn Pagaling: Knowing what's in Scotland's rivers can help us to take better care…