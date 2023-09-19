Installation of 20mph signs in Highlands begins – but speed limit won’t change until next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Installation of 20mph signs in Highlands begins – but speed limit won’t change until next week

Signage is currently being erected in towns and villages across the Highlands in an effort to encourage active travel.

By Ross Hempseed

Work to replace existing signage with new 20mph signs in towns and villages has begun across the Highlands.

Bear Scotland, which maintains most of the roads across most of the Highlands, is taking down 30mph signs and replacing them with 20mph signs.

This is part of the 20mph scheme in partnership with the Highland Council and Transport Scotland to make roads safer.

Officials also believe the new speed limits will also encourage active travel like walking and cycling.

The work has already begun, with new signage appearing in some towns and villages.

However, the new speed restrictions will not come into effect until September 25.

Here are the roads being reduced to 20mph and when signs are being erected:

  • A82 Fort Augustus and A82 Drumnadrochit (Monday)
  • A830 Mallaig (Tuesday)
  • A87 Kyle of Lochalsh (Wednesday)
  • A9 Scrabster Harbour, A9 Helmsdale and A99 Wick (Thursday)
  • A835 Contin (Friday)

Highland Council welcomed the work but admitted there were “minor issues” being raised with local residents.

Some residents have become confused about when the new speed limit comes into force with some new and old signage standing side by side.

20mph speed limit
Councillors are hoping the reduced speed limit can encourage active travel throughout the Highlands. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s Environment and Infrastructure Committee, said: “I welcome the support for the scheme by Transport Scotland and I am pleased to see the start of the installation on the trunk roads which will support the work already done by the local teams.

“As a resident in the Highland and a representative of my local community, I regularly receive concerns regarding speeding and road safety issues as such I strongly support the ongoing work and encourage the public to provide feedback on the scheme.”

Conversation