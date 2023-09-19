Installation of 20mph signs in Highlands begins – but speed limit won’t change until next week

Work to replace existing signage with new 20mph signs in towns and villages has begun across the Highlands.

Bear Scotland, which maintains most of the roads across most of the Highlands, is taking down 30mph signs and replacing them with 20mph signs.

This is part of the 20mph scheme in partnership with the Highland Council and Transport Scotland to make roads safer.

Officials also believe the new speed limits will also encourage active travel like walking and cycling.

The work has already begun, with new signage appearing in some towns and villages.

However, the new speed restrictions will not come into effect until September 25.

Here are the roads being reduced to 20mph and when signs are being erected:

A82 Fort Augustus and A82 Drumnadrochit (Monday)

A830 Mallaig (Tuesday)

A87 Kyle of Lochalsh (Wednesday)

A9 Scrabster Harbour, A9 Helmsdale and A99 Wick (Thursday)

A835 Contin (Friday)

Highland Council welcomed the work but admitted there were “minor issues” being raised with local residents.

Some residents have become confused about when the new speed limit comes into force with some new and old signage standing side by side.

Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s Environment and Infrastructure Committee, said: “I welcome the support for the scheme by Transport Scotland and I am pleased to see the start of the installation on the trunk roads which will support the work already done by the local teams.

“As a resident in the Highland and a representative of my local community, I regularly receive concerns regarding speeding and road safety issues as such I strongly support the ongoing work and encourage the public to provide feedback on the scheme.”