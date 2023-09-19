Two best friends ‘overwhelmed’ by support from Cromarty locals after campervan fire left them with nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Two best friends ‘overwhelmed’ by support from Cromarty locals after campervan fire left them with nothing

Helena Harvey and Ellie O'Brien from Sheffield were travelling to Scotland to visit a sick relative when on the way their van caught fire on the Cromarty seafront.

By Ross Hempseed
Ellie O'Brien (L) and Helena Harvey (R) were left without any transport or accommodation when their van caught fire.
Ellie O'Brien (L) and Helena Harvey (R) were left without any transport or accommodation when their van caught fire. Image: Helena Harvey.

Two best friends who lost everything following a campervan fire in Cromarty say support from the local community has been “fantastic”.

Helena Harvey, 42 and Ellie O’Brien, 32, had just exited their campervan parked along Marine Terrace in Cromarty when the vehicle burst into flames last Friday.

Most of their belongings, including electronics, clothes and toiletries, were lost in the blaze.

Luckily the duo and their dogs, Callie and Tobey, escaped unscathed.

Tobey (L) and Callie (R) were also travelling in the campervan and were unharmed in the incident.
Tobey (L) and Callie (R) were also travelling in the campervan and were unharmed in the incident. Image: Helena Harvey/

The pals from Sheffield had been journeying up to Fodderty to visit Ms O’Brien’s ill father and made a pit stop in Cromarty when tragedy struck.

Following the fire and being left with almost nothing, they have been “overwhelmed” by the community rallying around them.

Ms O’Brien said: “I think we are still in a bit of shock, but the local community of Cromarty were absolutely amazing.

Campervan was totally destroyed in a blaze on Friday

“They came out with blankets and cups of tea and some people took the dogs for us while we were checked over by the ambulance, so we couldn’t have asked for more on the Friday.”

Ms Harvey added: “There were lots of people watching on and not a lot of people knew what to do, and then suddenly everyone sprang into action, so it was really helpful.”

Locals offered them somewhere to stay for the night, and a cafe gave them pizza for dinner.

The campervan and most of the duo's belongings were destroyed.
The campervan and most of the duo’s belongings were destroyed. Image: Helena Harvey.

Since most of their clothing was destroyed in the blaze, the local thrift
shop also allowed the two women to help themselves.

They were even given the game Dobble by someone who heard them mention it was their favourite.

While there were many generous offers, the pair eventually chose to stay at the Royal Hotel after the owner gave them a generous discount.

Ms Harvey said: “It was a real sense of community rallying around total strangers, which for us was really appreciated.”

Intent on still visiting Ms O’Brien’s father, a helpful local drove them to pick up a hire car, which they are also going to use to travel back to Sheffield this evening.

‘When bad things happen, look around for the helpers’

But their bad luck was to continue as on the drive to Fodderty, the hire car suffered two blown tires – causing a three-hour delay.

While they have had a string of bad luck, they are trying to see the lighter side of the situation and think positively.

The van quickly burst into a raging fire on the seafront at Cromarty.
The van quickly burst into a raging fire on the seafront at Cromarty. Image: Helena Harvey.

Following the fire, they also started a GoFundMe to help with the costs, which has already reached nearly double what they set out to raise.

Ms O’Brien said: “To see the GoFundMe go past our target has been shocking but in the best way.

“It’s like we’ve had two shocks this weekend, one has been absolutely awful and the other has been a ray of light in the middle.

The van was cordoned off by fire following the blaze in Cromarty
The van was cordoned off by fire following the blaze. Image: Helen Harvey.

“It’s like when bad things happen, look around for the helpers and I think that’s what we’ve found in the local community of Cromarty and Inverness. It’s overwhelming.

“You see so much negativity happen in the world currently and life is not easy for anybody, but to see the generosity and desire to help people who need it, we can’t even put into words how grateful we are.”

