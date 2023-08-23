Highland Council puts up MORE new 20mph signs in error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council puts up MORE new 20mph signs in error

The latest issue in Kyle of Lochalsh comes just weeks after a similar mix-up in Nairn.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Councillor Ruraidh Stewart with the new 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh behind.
Councillor Ruraidh Stewart fears the new signage will confuse drivers. Image: Ruraidh Stewart

Highland Council has been forced to admit more 20mph signs have been put up in error.

The local authority has put up new reduced speed limit signs in Kyle of Lochalsh on the A87 Skye road as part of a region-wide initiative.

However, jurisdiction for the road actually lies with Transport Scotland and not the council.

The sign also risks confusing drivers due to it being directly next to a 30mph limit notice painted on the road.

The latest error comes just weeks after 20mph signs were put up on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road in Nairn, which caused confusion for drivers.

How have 20mph signs been put up by mistake?

Highland Council is in the process of installing new 20mph signs in 116 sites across the north to encourage more people to walk and cycle.

The local authority admits the scheme is being carried out quickly, so “anomalies” are possible. It has stressed all issues are being fixed as quickly as possible.

Other roads in Kyle of Lochalsh will be subject to the new reduced 20mph limit but the A87 is due to remain at the current 30mph limit.

Local Eilean a’ Cheò councillor Ruraidh Stewart says the mistakes risk “confusing drivers” and “undermining trust” in the scheme.

Close-up of 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh with Skye bridge behind.
Highland Council has said the “anomaly” of the 20mph Kyle of Lochalsh sign will be fixed. Image: Ruraidh Stewart

He said: “The scheme has been poorly planned and poorly delivered. This is an error that should not have occurred, and the council must immediately take action to correct it.

“Failure to execute such a basic and fundamental aspect of the 20mph scheme reflects poorly on the council’s commitment to this programme.

“The community deserves better than this, and the council must address this issue promptly to restore the public’s trust.”

Highland Council’s vice convener Ken Gowans stressed the project is still ongoing and any issues were being fixed as soon as possible.

He said: “The signage delivery programme is being introduced across Highland in 125 towns, villages, and Inverness city at pace and as such there will be anomalies in terms of signage installation.

“These are currently being picked up as part of this programme of works and will be remedied at the earliest opportunity.”

116 Highland communities to get new 20mph speed limit: Is your hometown affected?

