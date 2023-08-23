Highland Council puts up MORE new 20mph signs in error

Highland Council has been forced to admit more 20mph signs have been put up in error.

The local authority has put up new reduced speed limit signs in Kyle of Lochalsh on the A87 Skye road as part of a region-wide initiative.

However, jurisdiction for the road actually lies with Transport Scotland and not the council.

The sign also risks confusing drivers due to it being directly next to a 30mph limit notice painted on the road.

The latest error comes just weeks after 20mph signs were put up on the A96 Inverness to Elgin road in Nairn, which caused confusion for drivers.

How have 20mph signs been put up by mistake?

Highland Council is in the process of installing new 20mph signs in 116 sites across the north to encourage more people to walk and cycle.

The local authority admits the scheme is being carried out quickly, so “anomalies” are possible. It has stressed all issues are being fixed as quickly as possible.

Other roads in Kyle of Lochalsh will be subject to the new reduced 20mph limit but the A87 is due to remain at the current 30mph limit.

Local Eilean a’ Cheò councillor Ruraidh Stewart says the mistakes risk “confusing drivers” and “undermining trust” in the scheme.

He said: “The scheme has been poorly planned and poorly delivered. This is an error that should not have occurred, and the council must immediately take action to correct it.

“Failure to execute such a basic and fundamental aspect of the 20mph scheme reflects poorly on the council’s commitment to this programme.

“The community deserves better than this, and the council must address this issue promptly to restore the public’s trust.”

Highland Council’s vice convener Ken Gowans stressed the project is still ongoing and any issues were being fixed as soon as possible.

He said: “The signage delivery programme is being introduced across Highland in 125 towns, villages, and Inverness city at pace and as such there will be anomalies in terms of signage installation.

“These are currently being picked up as part of this programme of works and will be remedied at the earliest opportunity.”