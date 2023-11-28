Drumoak’s Park Bridge, shut to cars since 2019, could be reopened to light traffic after strengthening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drumoak’s Park Bridge, shut to cars since 2019, could be reopened to light traffic after strengthening

Park Bridge, which links Drumoak and Durris, was closed abruptly in 2019 after a routine inspection revealed major structural issues.

By Lauren Taylor
Park Bridge has been closed to traffic for more than four years. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Villagers are waiting in anticipation after an assessment found a vital Deeside bridge could be reopened to cars following some strengthening work.

Villagers have been forced to make a 16-mile round diversion via Crathes if they want to drive across the River Dee for the last four years — putting a strain on local businesses and families alike.

Following the closure locals pleaded with Aberdeenshire Council to restore the vital link, petitions were launched and eventually the Park Bridge Action Group (PBAG) was formed out of frustration with the ongoing closure.

In 2021, the council earmarked £750,000 to restore the structure, but only for “active travel”.

While the local authority has been working on projects higher up the priority list, such as replacing Gairnshiel Bridge, PBAG has been pushing for answers and carrying out some work themselves.

Park Bridge Action Group cleaning up the bridge. Image: Anne Shearer

The council recently hired an external company to do the structural assessment, which found the bridge is only capable of carrying pedestrians and cyclists in its current state.

However, the report says that the bridge could be reopened to light traffic… if it is strengthened.

What did the structural assessment discover?

Anne Shearer, of PBAG, says the closure of the bridge was a “real heartache” to the villagers.

And now, there is a real concern the 19th-century bridge will never reopen to traffic, despite the new assessment saying it would be able to support cars if the structure was strengthened.

Anne, who worked as a chartered engineer, told the Press and Journal that the assessment found the bridge had not been weakened by the traffic, which at one time had no weight restriction.

Instead, it had deteriorated over a number of years due to a lack of maintenance work.

A local landowner supported PBAG by paying for scouring work to take place after flooding began to damage the abutment. Image: Anne Shearer.

What has the closure of Park Bridge meant for the community?

More than 1,200 people signed a petition to get the bridge reinstated, and in a council survey, 85% of the community said they wanted it reopened to light traffic.

It was built in 1857 to allow people from Durris to access the railway line in Drumoak and connect the two communities.

Since trains stopped servicing Deeside, villagers still used the bridge to access local amenities, like shops and the post office in Drumoak, while, some businesses and workers serve both villages.

Anne Shearer has been leading the campaign for more than four years. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

“The closure of the bridge was more than an inconvenience to people,” she explained, “because we now have to take a detour via Crathes — that’s a 16-mile round trip detour.

“Each household that uses the bridge is impacted, I know it costs me around £350 more a year to make the detour.

“So over the four-and-a-half years, that’s a significant amount of money.”

Council to ‘review options’ for Park Bridge

Although Aberdeenshire Council has earmarked money to go towards repair work on the bridge, the work isn’t planned to happen until at least 2025.

As mentioned, the council has focused its attention on other bridges higher up the priority list (like Gairnshiel) and now, the villagers are tentatively waiting for it to be their turn.

Repairing Park Bridge is going to be a big job.
Alexander Burnett MSP and Andrew Bowie MP have met with campaigners from the Park Bridge Action Group several times to discuss options.

However, Anne says the community of Durris and Drumoak are worried the council could “raid” the funds set aside for their bridge and use it on something else in the upcoming budget setting.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman explained the local authority is assessing its position — meaning the council is looking into options for remedial work and whether the bridge could be reopened to traffic.

He said: “A structural assessment of Park Bridge has been completed. The assessment found that, in its current condition, the bridge is only capable of carrying pedestrians and cyclists and it remains open to this traffic type.

“The council will review options for remedial works that will consider the level of traffic that can feasibly be accommodated.

“The outcome of the review, including the options, will be reported to the appropriate committee once complete.”

Conversation