King Charles officially opens new £3.8 million Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge on Royal Deeside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King Charles officially opens new £3.8 million Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge on Royal Deeside

It partially opened to traffic in August and replaces the 18th century Gairnshiel Bridge.

By Chris Cromar
King Charles standing next to the plaque and Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte.
King Charles, standing next to Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte, unveils the plaque to officially name the bridge. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

The King officially opened Aberdeenshire Council’s new £3.8 million Garnshiel Jubilee Bridge on Royal Deeside earlier today.

Replacing the old existing bridge after 271 years, the new structure has been named to commemorate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 – the year in which construction began.

North-east musician Jonny Hardie wrote a piece especially for the opening titled “The Lonach Highlanders’ welcome to the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge”, which was performed by Lonach Pipe Band.

King Charles walking in the middle with Donald Macpherson and Sandy Manson.
King Charles with Aberdeenshire Council’s bridges manager Donald Macpherson and the county’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

The King, who is still at Balmoral Castle for his summer stay, unveiled a commemorative plaque before meeting with those involved in the design and construction of the new bridge.

The existing Grade A-listed structure – built in the mid-1700s – was no longer suitable for modern day traffic due to the ever-increasing volumes of vehicles and larger, heavier loads using the the bridge, which resulted in significant damage over the years.

Despite it no longer being open to vehicles, the “faithful old servant” will be retained for use by pedestrians and cyclists.

The King and others watching the Lonach Highlanders and Lonach Pipe Band march past.
The King watches the Lonach Highlanders and Lonach Pipe Band. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Its design responds to three key considerations, namely; the river flood levels, the low alignment of the highway and the desire to create a sculptural yet robust form.

It has been built using locally sourced granite, which responds to the natural formation of the glen, as well as complementing the 18th century structure.

Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge from above.
The Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge replaces the 18th century structure (in background) for vehicles. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte said: “We were honoured to have His Majesty The King join us today to formally open the new Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge.

“There is no doubt that this new bridge will provide a far better and safer route both for local residents and the many thousands of visitors who use this route each year.

“This new crossing will take the strain of traffic away from the original Gairnshiel Bridge and will enable walkers and cyclists to continue to enjoy a journey over this historic structure for many years to come.”

‘Very impressed by the design of the structure’

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen added: “The formal opening of the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge is the culmination of seven years hard work, not only by our own officers and services, but by all the architects, designers and engineers contracted to undertake this massive feat of engineering.

“I am very impressed by the design of the structure and the quality of workmanship throughout the project, which will allow motorists and other road users to enjoy the many delights the area has to offer.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lush cosmetics to open in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.
Readers react: Fans can't wait for a bigger Aberdeen branch, but others fear new…
The Flying Scotsman, with people standing in front of it.
Full steam ahead! Flying Scotsman WILL visit Ferryhill despite ongoing crash probe
Locator of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) car park. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 13/12/2017
Warning staff could quit over parking crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sandra Harper has been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carer Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Disgraced foster carer to appeal child abuse conviction and sentence
Archie's gymnastics career is moving forwards in leaps and bounds. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meet the 7-year-old Aberdeen gymnast with the Olympics in his sights
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Banff insomniac who fell asleep at the wheel gets banned for one year
To go with story by David McPhee. Sid Scott: Job gave photographer troubling access to aspiring teenage models Picture shows; Simon 'Sid' Scott . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/08/2023
Predatory Aberdeen photographer jailed for sex attacks on young models
The wrong date was put on the commemorative plaque unveiled by King Charles on the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge.
Wrong date on Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge plaque unveiled by King Charles after last-minute schedule…
A number of police cars lined up along the A93 near Aboyne.
Police watchdog launches probe after man dies in A93 crash near Aboyne
Met office map of heavy rain over the weekend.
Flood alerts issued as heavy rain forecast across north and north-east this weekend

Conversation