Which Aberdeen roundabout did our readers vote as the worst?

By Lauren Taylor
The results for the most heated debate in Aberdeen this Christmas are in — so which city roundabout has come out on top as the worst?

As a bit of festive fun, we shared a list of our picks for the five worst roundabouts in the Granite City.

With 55 roundabouts in Aberdeen to choose from, it was quite a task to narrow it down.

But, we were able to pinpoint the five we thought were the biggest pain in the (bottle)necks, and we ranked them accordingly:

  1. Mounthooly
  2. Queen’s Cross
  3. Six Roads
  4. Garthdee
  5. Woolmanhill

But did our readers agree with our picks?

Hundreds of you cast your votes to let us know which of the five roundabouts you found the worst.

Woolmanhill Roundabout
The Woolmanhill Roundabout. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Here’s the results! 

Which Aberdeen roundabout did our readers think was the worst?

A total of 530 readers took part in our poll, and well… the results proved to be a mixed bag, with no overwhelming majority for any single roundabout.

But there was at least one ranking our readers agreed with — and coming in fifth place with a measley 2.6% of the vote is Woolmanhill.

We had also placed this city centre roundabout as our number five, purely because of its lack of visibility and many sets of traffic lights.

From here though, the ranking really gets a shake up.

Mounthooly was voted as the fourth worst by 15.6% of our readers — despite coming in as our number one.

We placed it at the top because of the confusing lanes and sheer size.

Mounthooly roundabout
There’s a debate about whether Mounthooly is a roundabout or not — but at 2.5 acres in size it was once known as Scotland’s biggest roundabout. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Garthdee Roundabout was chosen by almost 21.1% of our readers as the worst, placing it in third place in our poll results.

And, in quite a close call, the aptly named Six Roads Roundabout received 24.1% of the vote earning it the second spot.

Our reader’s choice for the worst roundabout in Aberdeen goes to…

Coming in first place in our reader’s poll for the worst roundabout in Aberdeen was…

Drumroll, please…

The reader’s choice for the worst Aberdeen roundabout is… Queen’s Cross with 36.4% of the vote.

A total of 193 readers named this their most-hated roundabout in our poll.

This tight city centre roundabout had earned itself second spot on our own naughty list because of the changing lane rules and awkward exits.

But our readers have decided it’s worthy of first place.

What do our readers think is the worst bit about the roundabouts? Other drivers, too many exits, or… shrubs?

Many took to the Evening Express Facebook comments section to share their thoughts, with some insisting “there’s no bad roundabouts, only bad drivers”.

While some pointed the blame at poor paint lines and signage, others slammed the drivers “who don’t know how to indicate properly” or who drive too fast and “aggressively” around them.

And according to Liz Simmers, since the bypass opened and the bus gates were activated there’s “nothing wrong with any of them”.

For Carl Clegg, Queen’s Cross is the “most awkward” roundabout.

He said: “Purely because there are two exits very close to each other. Even when a driver indicates to come off, you still aren’t sure which one they’re going to take.”

A statue of Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria keeps a watchful eye out over the roundabout. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Tony McManamon agreed and said: “There are too many exits and not enough time to signal and get in the correct lane.”

Meanwhile, Kerri Wright wrote: “Mounthooly Roundabout is too bloody big.”

According to Chris Stewart, the mammoth roundabout “always gives him the fear when cycling”.

A few even pointed out that, like Woolmanhill or the Six Road roundabout, many are “heavily planted” with trees and bushes which could “obscure” the view.

Did we miss any other roundabouts in Aberdeen that people consider the ‘worst’?

Our readers also pointed the finger at a few other contenders they felt should have made the top five.

For Wiktoria Ligman, Seaton should have been included in the list.

She explained: “People go straight ahead from the right lane all the time.

“Clearly, no one can figure it out.”

But, according to George Masson, the roundabout on Riverside Drive near to the BP could also have made the list because of the advertisement boards affecting visibility.

And Alison Reid highlighted that “few use the three lanes properly” at the Kings Gate Roundabout.

Finally, Christopher Cheyne wrote: “Clearly never been to the roundabout at the Shell garage in Bucksburn… it’s a nightmare.”

But what about the formerly most-hated roundabout in Aberdeen?

The once notorious roundabout may have missed out a spot in our top five, but it was given an honourable mention.

Perhaps, it truly is a reformed character now the £50m improvement works have been undertaken?

The top 5 worst roundabouts in Aberdeen — do you agree?

