Fuel prices differs by up to 16p at two Portlethen stations on opposite sides of the A92

For those in the hunt for cheap petrol in the north-east, a new station on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road has slashed prices.

It means there is a stark difference in price between two fuel stops in the same town.

Drivers travelling along the A92 may have noticed the appearance of the newly-opened service station operated by EG on the Move.

The Portlethen Service Station has a wide range of services for drivers, including a Co-op convenience store, pizza takeaway and self-service Starbucks.

However, it’s not just these services enticing motorists, but also the very cheap fuel, as displayed on the station’s forecourt sign.

After just a few weeks open, it appears to be the go-to spot for fuel in the area, with petrol at 131.7p and diesel at 134.7p.

It is not only cheap, its much cheaper than when the station opened just eight days ago, with prices on August 8 sitting at 144.7p for petrol.

This is comparatively cheap compared to fuel prices just a short distance south at Portlethen Retail Park.

The nearest station is in the same town and less than two miles away.

It has amenities including a McDonalds and Asda, which operates the fuel station.

However, prices are higher at 143.7p for petrol – a 12p price difference.

Diesel is even higher at 150.7p – a whopping 16p more than at the EG on the Move station.

Asda’s prices fall in line with fuel prices within Aberdeen.