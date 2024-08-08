First look as new Portlethen service station opens

The new Portlethen service station has opened just off the busy A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, offering customers a wide range of services.

Situated on the side of the northbound carriageway of the A92, it is one of the new EG On The Move service stations, which include several businesses within one unit.

Outside are four electric vehicle charging points, 10 fuel pumps, and HGV lanes for long-distance hauliers, operating 24 hours.

The brand-new service building, which opened today, has quite a collection of amenities, including a sizable Co-op convenience store.

The forecourt sign outside displaying fuel prices also lists Co-op, Starbucks and Sbarro.

It will offer a selection of fresh food-to-go items like sandwiches, and meal deal options. Car products, flowers and bakery items are also available.

Portlethen Service Station now open to customers

Once the station is up and running, grocery deliveries will be available via Deliveroo.

There is a self-service Starbucks machine for those drivers requiring a much-needed caffeine hit, and next to it is a Rollover hotdog stand.

Classic drinks are available, including lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and iced mochas.

An exciting addition is a takeaway pizza outlet called Sbarro, which specialises in New York–style pizza.

Options include Meat Feast, BBQ Chicken and Ham & Pineapple, along with various sides, drinks and desserts.

The large counter has the slogan “handmade fresh all day” written across it.