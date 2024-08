Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers cup tie availability update on new signings Topi Keskinen and Ante Palaversa

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed new signings Topi Keskinen and Ante Palaversa are both available to make their debuts against Queen’s Park.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa and Finnish winger Keskinen were recently signed on permanent contracts – but have yet to feature for the Reds.

Thelin confirmed work visas for Palaversa and Keskinen have now been secured.

Both new signings will be in the squad to face Championship Queen’s Park in a League Cup clash at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Palaversa arrived on a one-year deal from French side ES Troyes with Aberdeen having the option for a further two years.

Finnish U21 international Keskinen was secured in an £860,000 transfer from HJK Helsinki on a four-year deal.

Thelin said: “They will be in the squad for Saturday.

“It is good to get them that as now that they are here the visas are done.”