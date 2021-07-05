Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson would like to scrap Scottish Parliament

By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 5, 2021, 5:50 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Boris Johnson “would like” to scrap the Scottish Parliament and “reverse” devolution, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The former Downing Street aide said the prime minister regarded Holyrood as a “disaster” and much preferred power centralised in Westminster.

The comments, on Mr Cummings blog, have drawn widespread condemnation – with the SNP claiming it shows “we cannot trust the Tories to protect the future of the Scottish Parliament”.

Mr Cummings, who left Number 10 after a major falling-out with Mr Johnson, said: “Boris is an unthinking unionist. T

“He thinks devolution/Scottish Parliament was a disaster, he would like to reverse it, but wont dare try.”

Responding, the SNP’s Rona Mackay said: “This lays bare the undeniable threat Boris Johnson and his Tories pose towards the very future of our democratically elected Scottish Parliament – his former right-hand man makes clear they would scrap Holyrood if they thought they could get away with it.

“The Tory threat to Scotland’s powers is already fully underway as Boris Johnson has been undermining the Scottish Parliament by stealth by grabbing powers through the Internal Market Bill and the Shared Prosperity Fund.

“There is sustained support for our Scottish Parliament and these revelations prove beyond all doubt that we cannot trust the Tories to protect the future of it.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said: “The Prime Minister has been very clear that he supports devolution but regards this SNP Government as a disaster.”

