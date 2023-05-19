Former Highland football coach convicted of child sex charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Highland football coach convicted of child sex charges

Mark McAuley, who ran after school clubs in Easter Ross and Sutherland, was found guilty of sexual assaults on two boys.

By Jenni Gee
Highland football coach Mark McAuley, who has been convicted on child sex charges.
Former football coach Mark McAuley was found guilty of child sex charges. Image: Andrew Smith

A former Highland football coach broke down in tears in the dock today as a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing boys in his care.

Mark McAuley, who ran after-school football clubs across Easter Ross and Sutherland, was warned by Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that he faced a prison sentence after the jury took just over two hours to reject his version of events.

The 33-year-old had denied two charges of sexually assaulting a child, one of engaging in sexual activity with or towards a child and two of directing sexual verbal communications to children.

The five charges related to events that took place between June 2016 and April 2019.

Mark McAuley was found guilty of sexually abusing boys in his care. Image: DC Thomson

McAuley’s family, who had been present at Inverness Sheriff Court throughout the four-day trial, sobbed in the public gallery as the verdict was returned.

The trial had heard how McAuley, who had also worked for Celtic and Alloa, had befriended two boys’ mothers after meeting them through his work as a football coach and had been trusted to care for the children.

Football coach shared bed with boys

The jury heard evidence from two teenagers, who said McAuley shared his bed with them when they were under 13.

One of the boys, now 17, declined the use of a privacy screen as he gave evidence and stared McAuley down in the dock as he described how the once trusted family friend had pinned him down during playfights and put his hand down his boxer shorts.

The teenager, who cannot be named, said: “We would be wrestling about the couch, sometimes he would take my shorts off and then put his hand down my boxers.

“I couldn’t get up, I couldn’t move he was stronger, he was holding me down.”

The boy also said McAuley had massaged him under the guise of treating a sore knee and while doing so had pushed his shorts up to reveal his penis.

Football coach denied anything sexual took place

A second boy had told of sharing a bed with McAuley, a friend of his mother’s, and also receiving a massage.

He said on one occasion the coach had also massaged him on the thighs and hip for around five minutes making him feel “uncomfortable”.

“He said it would make my legs feel better,” he said.

Asked by defence counsel Wendy Culross if Mark had ever “crossed a line” or did “anything inappropriate,” the witness replied: “He stayed in a bed with me. In terms of anything sexual he never crossed that line.”

The jury also heard how McAuley had described a degrading sex act to two boys during a car journey, something the coach claimed he had done because the children had asked what the term meant.

Taking to the stand in his own defence yesterday, McAuley tearfully told the court he “walked a very fine line” between being the boys’ friend and their football coach.

He said: “I regret it now because of how it was looked at by outsiders with no context. I loved those boys like they were my family.”

Mark McAuley ‘abused that trust’

But fiscal depute Susan Love had told the jury: “He was in a position of trust and he abused that trust,” she said. “Why would a grown adult have two young boys sleeping in his bed with him?”

Following the verdict Sheriff MacDonald called for pre-sentencing reports, including an assessment for Moving Forward, Making Changes, a programme aimed at sex offenders.

“Clearly, given the nature of these charges the court will be considering a custodial sentence,” she told McAuley, of Pitdinnie Place, Dunfermline.

She placed him on the sex offenders register with immediate effect – the eventual length of registration will be determined at sentencing.

McAuley was released on bail until the case calls again in July.

