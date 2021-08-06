In pictures: the news today

Household energy bills to jump by at least £139 Energy bills for 15 million households will increase by at least £139 to a record high from October due to a rise in wholesale prices, the UK’s energy regulator has announced.

Highway to hydrogen, stages of grief, and calls for Cresswell’s head EVOL is on the highway to hydrogen this week with news that the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group is looking to build fuelling stations across the north of Scotland. It’s an ambitious plan with a lot of enthusiasm behind it, but does it have the wheels?

Updated: Seven net-zero North Sea projects scoop £34m of funding A total of £34 million will be invested in projects aimed at “transforming the North Sea energy system” and delivering a net-zero future.