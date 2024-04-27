Richarlison eyes start after injury setback as Tottenham host north London derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richarlison eyes start after injury setback as Tottenham host north London derby

By Press Association
Tottenham forward Richarlison is fit again and ready to make his first start since February 17 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham forward Richarlison is primed to start upon his return from injury for Sunday’s north London derby with Arsenal.

Spurs enter this home fixture after a two-week break, which has allowed Richarlison to fully recover from a knee injury that halted an impressive run of nine goals in 10 matches and prevented him starting since February 17.

Tottenham have struggled for consistency in Richarlison’s absence and lost 4-0 at Newcastle a fortnight ago, but the Brazil international is ready to provide a point of difference and bring the physicality to Arsenal’s rock-solid defence on Sunday.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou revealed: “When he’s been in, he’s been really good for us but then had two injuries and started the season with an injury.

“Great to have him back and it does gives us other options in that front third. We’re kind of really fortunate that he was at his best when Sonny (Heung-min Son) was away and he filled that breach.

“Talking about how we’re going to cover the goals with the loss of Harry (Kane) and at different times they both have stood up, but we’ve rarely had them together in great physical shape.

“Richy’s looked good in training this week, which is good and he’s obviously ready to go. We’re going to need him over the last six games and it does give us another good option in that front third.”

While Postecoglou did not confirm whether Richarlison would start, he did reveal Ben Davies would slot into the XI due to the absence of Destiny Udogie, who will not play again this season after thigh surgery.

Davies will be up against Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka but does have an excellent record of four wins from four whenever he has started a home north London derby.

There is plenty at stake, given victory for the Gunners would move them closer to a first league title in 20 years.

Postecoglou is desperate for Spurs to be in this position in 12 months time, adding: “When it gets to this time of the year, I want us to be one of the ones fighting for that ultimate prize.

“Right now we are 10 to 15 points behind that. That’s your measure. We can win on Sunday but it doesn’t mean we are title contenders this year.

“To be title contenders you’ve got to do it over the course of the whole year.”

Similarities can be drawn between the journey Arsenal are on and what Postecoglou is trying to achieve in N17, but he does not want Tottenham to follow the five-year plan that was a buzzword during the early years of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“When I think of the challenges I’ve put to this group of players, a lot of them in the Premier League for the first time or still very young, I haven’t wavered in not making excuses for them,” Postecoglou admitted.

“I love the fact that they haven’t sought that.

“So on my side, I am purposely being hard on them because some of the potential in this group is pretty exciting and I don’t want to limit that.

“They’ve said, ‘OK, we are a new group’, it could be so easy to say this is a new five-year project, but we want to be better than that, we want to get in quicker than that.

“So from that perspective, I am proud (of them).”