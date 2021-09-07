Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
September 7, 2021, 5:41 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 5:49 pm
Bill Bailey with a guitar covered with flowers during the opening RHS Garden Wisley Flower Show in Woking. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on the long-awaited plan to fix the broken social care system. Picture by PA.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought ashore from the local lifeboat at Dungeness in Kent, after being picked-up following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by PA.
The Countess of Wessex during her visit RAF Wittering, Peterborough, where she attended The Countess of Wessex Cup, an annual competition which sees her regiments and military organisations compete against each other in a series of challenges. Picture by PA.
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro carry a large national flag along Copacabana Beach on Independence Day in Rio de Janeiro. Picture by AP.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westport Care Home in Stepney Green, east London. Picture by PA.
Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, who has completed the most challenging swim of his career in Greenland to highlight the impacts of the climate crisis. Picture by PA.
Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven, ahead of the public inquiry into controversial plans for a new deep coal mine on the Cumbria coast. Picture by PA.

