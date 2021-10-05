Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

News in Pictures – October 5th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
October 5, 2021, 4:27 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Celtic Connections, the UK’s premiere celebration of roots music, will return in full force for 2022 with an exciting and eclectic programme of events taking place in Glasgow from Thursday 30 January to Sunday 6 February 2022. Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
People inspect military vehicles displayed near the Presidential Palace during celebrations of the 76th anniversary of Indonesian Armed Forces, in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana
Labourers work at a rice field during harvest season on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a bicycle in the Manchester Central Convention Complex during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Members of the Embera Katio Indigenous community camp at Colombia’s National Park in Bogota, Colombia after violence and criminality forced them out of their territories in early 2020. Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A girl enjoys rain after the closure of the school in a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Fatima-Tuj Johora/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The peloton in action during Stage Two of the AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain. Walsall, UK. SWpix.com/Shutterstock
People take pictures of the light show at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Covering an area of 4,636 square meters, the China Pavilion is one of the largest at the expo. Featuring a lantern-shaped design, the pavilion is called “The Light of China,” symbolizing hope and a bright future. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Artist Susan Stockwell completes her sculptural installation, ‘Trade Winds, London’, featuring a flotilla of small boats, floating on a sea of coins, in the ‘London: Port City’ exhibition gallery. The boats are crafted from international paper currency, maps and travel tickets and the work explores themes of international trade, economies, migration and empire. ‘London Port City’ opens at the Museum of London Docklands on 22 October. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
An animatronic orangutan called Pongo with Louis London and his dog, named Apache, outside Meridian’s pop-up jungle themed pub, The ‘Deforesters Arms’ in London, to raise money for International Animal Rescue, a charity seeking to preserve and protect Orangutan habitats. Doug Peters/PA Wire
Eilish McColgan has been pre-selected for Scotland’s team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.  Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/PA Wire.
An osprey catches a fish in Aviemore. The image, taken by Hari Kumar Prasannakumar, was the runner-up in the wildlife category at the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2021. Hari Kumar Prasannakumar/National Geographic/PA Wire

 

