News in Pictures – October 5th 2021 By Gemma Bibby October 5, 2021, 4:27 pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Celtic Connections, the UK's premiere celebration of roots music, will return in full force for 2022 with an exciting and eclectic programme of events taking place in Glasgow from Thursday 30 January to Sunday 6 February 2022. Ross MacDonald / SNS Group People inspect military vehicles displayed near the Presidential Palace during celebrations of the 76th anniversary of Indonesian Armed Forces, in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana Labourers work at a rice field during harvest season on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a bicycle in the Manchester Central Convention Complex during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Members of the Embera Katio Indigenous community camp at Colombia's National Park in Bogota, Colombia after violence and criminality forced them out of their territories in early 2020. Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A girl enjoys rain after the closure of the school in a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Fatima-Tuj Johora/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The peloton in action during Stage Two of the AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain. Walsall, UK. SWpix.com/Shutterstock People take pictures of the light show at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Covering an area of 4,636 square meters, the China Pavilion is one of the largest at the expo. Featuring a lantern-shaped design, the pavilion is called "The Light of China," symbolizing hope and a bright future. Xinhua/Shutterstock Artist Susan Stockwell completes her sculptural installation, 'Trade Winds, London', featuring a flotilla of small boats, floating on a sea of coins, in the 'London: Port City' exhibition gallery. The boats are crafted from international paper currency, maps and travel tickets and the work explores themes of international trade, economies, migration and empire. 'London Port City' opens at the Museum of London Docklands on 22 October. Guy Bell/Shutterstock An animatronic orangutan called Pongo with Louis London and his dog, named Apache, outside Meridian's pop-up jungle themed pub, The 'Deforesters Arms' in London, to raise money for International Animal Rescue, a charity seeking to preserve and protect Orangutan habitats. Doug Peters/PA Wire Eilish McColgan has been pre-selected for Scotland's team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/PA Wire. An osprey catches a fish in Aviemore. The image, taken by Hari Kumar Prasannakumar, was the runner-up in the wildlife category at the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2021. Hari Kumar Prasannakumar/National Geographic/PA Wire