News in Pictures – 4 November 2021

By Louise Gowans
November 4, 2021, 4:00 pm
Ballet dancers perform during the unveiling of Hamleys' Christmas windows, in London's Regent Street. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A spectacular display of the Northern Lights seen over Derwentwater, near Keswick in the Lake District, last night and into the early hours of Thursday. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Life-sized ‘Pikachu’ characters joined activists from the No Coal Japan coalition, at Pacific Quay opposite the Glasgow COP26 campus, to demand Japan stop financing overseas coal projects and phase out domestic coal by 2030. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Boys ride their bicycles as the sun sets on at the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. AP Photo/Heng Sinith
People photograph the autumn colours on Derwentwater near Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A new television network created specifically for dogs and their owners is set to launch in the UK. DOGTV/PA Wire
Bourn Mill in Bourn, Cambridgeshire which has been added to Historic England’s at risk register. Historic England/PA Wire
Graham Revie, Chair of the RCN Trade Union Committee (centre), joins nurses (left to right) Gerard Swinton, Temitope Soile, Annette Bailey and Natalie Brooks at Downing Street, London to hand in The Fair Pay for Nursing petition. Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Ballet dancers perform during the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas windows, in London’s Regent Street. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, to view Captain Sir Tom Moore Way, a road named in honour of the Second World War veteran. Jacob King/PA Wire
Serving personnel hand out poppies and collect donations for the Royal British Legion Appeal at Liverpool Street Station, during London Poppy Day. Ian West/PA Wire

