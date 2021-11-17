British pilot ejects as fighter jet crash lands in the Mediterranean

A fighter jet has crash landed in the Mediterranean after a pilot ejected from the aircraft.

The pilot of the British F35 combat plane had been flying a routine operation from the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

After encountering a problem on Wednesday morning they ejected from the aircraft and were able to safely return to the ship.

It has been confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

As a result, the Ministry of Defence has said “it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

