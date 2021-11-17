DC Thomson’s vast comic archive to be developed for film and television by new Scottish production company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

DC Thomson’s vast comic archive to be developed for film and television by new Scottish production company

By Rob McLaren
November 17, 2021, 4:07 pm
A live action Dennis the Menace is in development.
A live action Dennis the Menace is in development.

DC Thomson’s vast comic archive is set to be made into films and television shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

A live action Dennis the Menace and new Bananaman are in the works while Will Smith’s production company is developing an obscure Dandy character.

DC Thomson, publisher of the Press and Journal, and Beano Studios have launched Emanata Studios to utilise characters from iconic titles such as The Dandy, Commando, Victor, Jackie and Bunty.

It is already in talks with several production companies.

High profile projects

In the US, Emanata is working with Men in Black actor Will Smith’s company, Westbrook Studios, on a high concept drama.

This is based on the very first British comic book superhero The Amazing Mr X, who featured in Dandy.

The Amazing Mr X in The Dandy.

It also has a live action Dennis the Menace project in development with Jerry Bruckheimer TV and CBS Productions.

Meanwhile Fox Entertainment has picked up the rights for Bananaman.

The company will have offices in Dundee and London. American talent agency represents the firm in the US.

DC Thomson’s comics ‘one of a kind’ archive

Chief creative officer Mark Talbot will lead Emanata Studios, with a team of producers working alongside him.

He said: “This is an incredibly unique place to be. This one-of-a-kind archive has preserved more than 2,000 stories and characters and Emanata is the perfect studio to reawaken them.

DC Thomson’s comic archive includes Bananaman which is in development.

“We can’t wait to reintroduce the world to Bunty, The Supercats, Nick Jolly the Flying Highway Man alongside the incredible Beano IP at our disposal.”

Emanata Studios also has an impressive range of projects in the works in the UK.

These span drama, comedy and animation for adults and young adults.

Projects include:

  • A UKTV comedy live action pilot script has been commissioned based on an iconic comic character from Dandy.
  • Screen Scotland has funded a drama based on character Nick Jolly the Flying Highway Man who featured in the Hotspur comic.
  • The development of a live action drama with each of Sky Studios and Drama Republic
  • Two adult animations with MTV Entertainment Group.

Beano Studios chairman James Clayton said there is “ever-increasing demand” for premium content.

He said: “It’s the perfect time for Emanata to renew these treasured stories and characters for modern audiences.”

Hollywood star Will Smith’s production company is developing Dandy IP.

Emanata Studios is launching a new writers’ bursary in January.

It will award £30,000 to three writers from underrepresented groups to write a pilot script based on IP from the DC Thomson archive.

Beano Studios also produced the International Emmy nominated Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! which has sold to more than 90 countries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal