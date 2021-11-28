Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snow and Santa’s VW: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
November 28, 2021, 4:22 pm
Scott Forbes from Dorset looks at the Christmas decorations on his 1966 Type 2 Split Screen VW California during the New Forest VW Santa Run at Beaulieu Motor Museum. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

People at a snow covered Angel of the North in Gateshead. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The ballet practice school ”Namarina” carries out ballet rehearsals as part of a ballet performance that they will do at the Jakarta Arts Building on December 5, 2021. Donal Husni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock <img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3533049" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/11/SOCCER-Burnley_41726068-14q7ux8ik-838x564.jpg" alt="" width="838" height="564"/>

Snow-covered club merchandise on sale outside the ground before the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.  Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

One-year-old Ru enjoying the snow in Haddington, East Lothian. I@shereemcalpine/PA Wire
1,000 stems of colour-changing lights on display in the cloisters of Chichester Cathedral as part of an an immersive art installation by British artist Bruce Munro titled ‘Field of Blooms’. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Snowed in businesses on the A53 close to Buxton in Derbyshire, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen. Jacob King/PA Wire
A man digs out a car from snow in High Green in the Yorkshire Dales, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

