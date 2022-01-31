A cubist fox and a Chinese dragon: Monday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby January 31, 2022, 4:15 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. A staff member looks at ‘The Foxes’ (1913) by Franz Marc during a photo call to present the centrepiece of the 20th / 21st Century: London Evening Sale taking place on 1st March at Christie’s auction house, London. Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Palestinian youth Hani al-Hajjar, 21, performs moves during a skate roll training, in Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock A US instructor trains Ukrainian soldiers for the use of M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (SMAW-D) missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine. Photo by Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP Sri Lankan military personnel during a march at the 74th Independence rehearsal session in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Skaters of Japan take part in a training session in preparation for the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham. A cold and blustery start to Monday has followed a stormy weekend of devastating winds across the north of England and Scotland. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Shop owners hang flammable decorations at a market in Bangkok’s Chinatown on the first day of the Lunar New Year. Although official celebrations of the 2022 Lunar New Year were cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people gather around Yaowarat Road (Chinatown) in Bangkok, Thailand, to pray and socialize to mark the start of the Year of the Tiger. Photo by Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Storm Corrie damage at the Sandenburgstraat in The Hague where a large tree has fallen over. At least five cars were badly damaged. The fire brigade is on site to cut the tree into pieces, The Netherlands. Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock Protesters burn an effigy of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, to observe ‘Day of Betrayal’ against the Central Government of India, which allegedly has failed to fulfil the demands of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales operates equipment in the remote handling control room during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority based at Culham Science Centre in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, to see their research work in producing an environmental and sustainable form of energy. Photo by Adrian Dennis/PA Wire Students at Kilgraston School, Bridge of Earn, Perthshire, perform with a six-person long Chinese dragon to mark the Chinese New Year. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Duncan Shearer: Regan Charles-Cook is a big factor in Ross County’s appeal Booster appointments sent to 18-59s who have not yet had their jab Landmark as 2,000th patient is screened for cancer by swallowing tiny camera Johnson promises change in No 10 as police investigate alleged party in his flat