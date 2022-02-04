In Pictures: Eve Muirhead flies flag for Team GB at Winter Olympics opening ceremony By Gemma Bibby February 4, 2022, 4:40 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead led Team GB into the Winter Olympics in Beijing at today’s opening ceremony. Sharing flagbearer duties with Alpine skier Dave Ryding, the pair proudly paraded around the Birds Nest Stadium. The opening ceremony marks the start of the 16-day long event and spectators enjoyed an impressive display of music, dancing and lighting. Check out some of the best pictures from the ceremony below: The National Stadium in Beijing as the Opening Ceremony begins. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Winter Olympics Beijing 2022. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Actors perform against a backdrop of a snowflake lightshow. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock The choreography included dancers with umbrellas. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock Snowflake lighting fills the stadium. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock The Olympic rings sparkle during the show. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Ice hockey dancers. Photo by Robert Michael/PA Wire via DPA Spectacular dance display. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. The national flag of the People’s Republic of China is passed along prior to being raised during the opening ceremony. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko The national flag of the People’s Republic of China is raised. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Athletes from Britain arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Jeff Roberson Great Britain’s flag bearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead the team out . Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding, of Britain, carry their national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko British athletes walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding, of Britain, lead their team in. Photo by AP Photo/David J. Phillip Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding, of Britain, proudly hold the British flag as they lead Team GB in the opening ceremony. Photo by AP Photo/David J. Phillip Great Britain’s flag bearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead the team out during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Beijing National Stadium in China. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Beijing welcomes Winter Olympics against backdrop of politics and the pandemic Shelley Rudman unsure how many medals GB can win in China due to Covid situation Princess Royal urges Team GB to ‘enjoy the experience’ of Winter Olympics Aberdeen care home residents go for gold in their own Winter Olympics