In Pictures: Eve Muirhead flies flag for Team GB at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Eve Muirhead flies flag for Team GB at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

By Gemma Bibby
February 4, 2022, 4:40 pm
Post Thumbnail

Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead led Team GB into the Winter Olympics in Beijing at today’s opening ceremony.

Sharing flagbearer duties with Alpine skier Dave Ryding, the pair proudly paraded around the Birds Nest Stadium.

The opening ceremony marks the start of the 16-day long event and spectators enjoyed an impressive display of music, dancing and lighting.

Check out some of the best pictures from the ceremony below:

The National Stadium in Beijing as the Opening Ceremony begins. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Winter Olympics Beijing 2022. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Actors perform against a backdrop of a snowflake lightshow. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The choreography included dancers with umbrellas. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock
Snowflake lighting fills the stadium. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock
The Olympic rings sparkle during the show. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Ice hockey dancers. Photo by Robert Michael/PA Wire via DPA
Spectacular dance display. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The national flag of the People’s Republic of China is passed along prior to being raised during the opening ceremony. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
The national flag of the People’s Republic of China is raised. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Athletes from Britain arrive during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Great Britain’s flag bearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead the team out . Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding, of Britain, carry their national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
British athletes walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding, of Britain, lead their team in. Photo by AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Eve Muirhead and Dave Ryding, of Britain, proudly hold the British flag as they lead Team GB in the opening ceremony. Photo by AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Great Britain’s flag bearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead the team out during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Beijing National Stadium in China. Photo by  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal