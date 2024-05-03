What the papers say – May 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 3

By Press Association
What the papers say – May 3
What the papers say – May 3

An offer from the Prime Minister to Ireland to join the Rwanda scheme features among a variety of stories on the nation’s front pages on Friday.

The Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is set to offer Ireland the opportunity to join the Rwanda migrant deportation scheme after he rejected the nation’s demand to take back asylum seekers.

The Daily Mail asks “whose side is Labour really on” after Mr Sunak warned the party was a “soft touch” on migrants.

The Daily Express runs with words from Home Secretary James Cleverly who said protesters who blocked the transfer of migrants to Rwanda will “not deter us from doing what is right”.

Daily Mirror looks into the world of football, with the Football Association to commence “top-level talks” to save the “magic” of the FA Cup.

The Metro focuses on the 36-year-old man who appeared in court charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Hainault on Tuesday.

The Guardian says the Prime Minister is going to allow oil and gas exploration at sites that were intended for offshore wind turbines.

The Times reports that councils were accused of adopting a “scorched earth” strategy as they cut housebuilding targets.

The Independent leads a new low for the Tories in the polls amid local elections.

The chief of the Financial Conduct Authority is “not convinced” by the risks posed by private equity, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says 52% of the country has used fake tan for the bank holiday weekend.