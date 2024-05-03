What the papers say – May 3

An offer from the Prime Minister to Ireland to join the Rwanda scheme features among a variety of stories on the nation’s front pages on Friday.

The Telegraph says Rishi Sunak is set to offer Ireland the opportunity to join the Rwanda migrant deportation scheme after he rejected the nation’s demand to take back asylum seekers.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM to offer Ireland Rwanda deal'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/n7UUSEUupV — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 2, 2024

The Daily Mail asks “whose side is Labour really on” after Mr Sunak warned the party was a “soft touch” on migrants.

The Daily Express runs with words from Home Secretary James Cleverly who said protesters who blocked the transfer of migrants to Rwanda will “not deter us from doing what is right”.

Friday’s Daily EXPRESS: “ Migrant Protests ‘Won’t Stop Us Doing What Is Right’ “ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F7XFnismTh — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 2, 2024

Daily Mirror looks into the world of football, with the Football Association to commence “top-level talks” to save the “magic” of the FA Cup.

Friday’s front page: FA chiefs to hold talks over replays axe next week as Mirror campaign gathers pace#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/kBKqQ8wUx0 pic.twitter.com/o2E9gBpPUd — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 2, 2024

The Metro focuses on the 36-year-old man who appeared in court charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Hainault on Tuesday.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'MYSTIC' SAMURAI SUSPECT 🔴 Man in court over 'sword murder'#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/uEzoqBbprL — Metro (@MetroUK) May 2, 2024

The Guardian says the Prime Minister is going to allow oil and gas exploration at sites that were intended for offshore wind turbines.

Friday’s GUARDIAN: “PM to allow oil and gas exploration at sites intended for offshore wind” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kn0fTP5Fal — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 2, 2024

The Times reports that councils were accused of adopting a “scorched earth” strategy as they cut housebuilding targets.

The Independent leads a new low for the Tories in the polls amid local elections.

The chief of the Financial Conduct Authority is “not convinced” by the risks posed by private equity, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 3 May https://t.co/SMpaddZoG9 pic.twitter.com/vvfjMvq7gn — Financial Times (@FT) May 2, 2024

And the Daily Star says 52% of the country has used fake tan for the bank holiday weekend.