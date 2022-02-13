It’s a White Out: Sunday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles February 13, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 4:13 pm Volunteers clear the course as the women's aerials qualification has been delayed due to weather conditions at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on February the 13th. Sunday’s news in pictures. A group of synchronized swimmers perform celebrating the Day of Shining Star on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il at a swimming gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea. AP Photo/Cha Song Ho Russia Olympic Committee team group (ROC) – Speed Skating : Men’s Team Pursuit Quarter-final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Yohei Osada/AFLO/Shutterstock Members of the electoral college talk during the German Federal Assembly which comes together to elect the country’s president in Berlin, Germany, Sunday. AP Photo/Michael Probst Formula E 2022 Mexico City ePrix, 2nd meeting of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. Francois Flamand/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Protesters wave the Tunisian flag. Demonstrators are protesting what they say is Tunisian President Kais Saied’s seizure of governing powers. “citizens against the coup” protest in Tunis. Shutterstock A Nepalese youth impersonates Hindu God Madhav Narayan, offering holy water towards devotees during the Madhav Narayan Festival celebrated in Thecho, Lalitpur, Nepal. Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction or Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction and fantasy literature, but has developed in recent years to become a craft and lifestyle movement that commonly features some aspect of steam-powered machinery. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Soaring through the Skies: Saturday’s News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Spectra: Pictures show crowds of people enjoying final night of light festival Soaring through the Skies: Saturday’s News in Pictures Hand-me-down Mini helped Alan keep up with the news Helpful sheep and Scotland’s drone base: Friday’s news in pictures