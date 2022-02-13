It’s a White Out: Sunday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It’s a White Out: Sunday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
February 13, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 4:13 pm
Volunteers clear the course as the women's aerials qualification has been delayed due to weather conditions at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Volunteers clear the course as the women's aerials qualification has been delayed due to weather conditions at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on February the 13th. Sunday’s news in pictures.

A group of synchronized swimmers perform celebrating the Day of Shining Star on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il at a swimming gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea. AP Photo/Cha Song Ho
Russia Olympic Committee team group (ROC) – Speed Skating : Men’s Team Pursuit Quarter-final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Yohei Osada/AFLO/Shutterstock
Members of the electoral college talk during the German Federal Assembly which comes together to elect the country’s president in Berlin, Germany, Sunday. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Formula E 2022 Mexico City ePrix, 2nd meeting of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. Francois Flamand/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Protesters wave the Tunisian flag. Demonstrators are protesting what they say is Tunisian President Kais Saied’s seizure of governing powers. “citizens against the coup” protest in Tunis.  Shutterstock
A Nepalese youth impersonates Hindu God Madhav Narayan, offering holy water towards devotees during the Madhav Narayan Festival celebrated in Thecho, Lalitpur, Nepal. Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction or Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction and fantasy literature, but has developed in recent years to become a craft and lifestyle movement that commonly features some aspect of steam-powered machinery. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

