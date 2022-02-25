Ukraine-Russia conflict continues: in pictures By Reporters February 25, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 8:08 pm People look at the damage following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Overnight Russia continued its military assault on Ukraine. We bring you pictures as the crisis continues and the world reacts. The sun rises over Ukraine’s capital city on the second day of the Russian invasion, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine.<br />Morning in Kyiv on February 25, 2022, Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock) People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine arrive to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Zamirovsky) Volunteers of the Zakarpattia Soldiers Assistance Movement make camouflage nets in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock) Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine. It was unclear what aicraft crashed and what brought it down amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) People take shelter in a subway station in Kiev, capital of Ukraine. (Xinhua/Shutterstock) People stand in a queue to donate blood at the Zakarpattia Regional Blood Transfusion Station, Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock) Passers-by stand near the civil vehicle driven-through by Infantry Fighting Vehicle russian saboteur group before being eliminated in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto/Shutterstock) Firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP) Ukrainian Army soldiers prepare to tow a damaged military truck in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Smoke rises from behind residential buidlings in Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock) Refugees from Ukraine are spending their first night in Poland at the train station in Przemysl. First Ukrainian refugees who arrived to Przemyl and had nowhere to go, stayed overnight at the train station hall prepared by the local authorities. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) People take part in a rally in support of the Ukraine after Russia invaded the Ukraine, in Edmonton. (Canadian Press/Shutterstock) People take part in a rally in support of the Ukraine after Russia invaded the Ukraine. (Canadian Press/Shutterstock) Protesters hold a large flag during the demonstration. An anti-war protest, against the war in Ukraine was held in Milan in Piazza della Scala. (Valeria Ferraro/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) Photo released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs of shows the shelling of the border service objects of the Kyiv region, which borders Belarus. (EyePress News/Shutterstock) Image released by Ukraine Ministry of Defense, allegedly shows a column of Russian 15 T-72 tanks are neutralized by the Javelin anti-aircraft missiles in the Glukhov area of Ukraine hours after Russia’s invasion.(EyePress News/Shutterstock) Rally against the special military operation in Ukraine on Pushkin Square, Moscow. Police officers during the detention of protesters. (Aleksandr Kazakov/Kommersant) Rally against Military Operations in Ukraine, Moscow, as protestors run from the Police. (Emin Dzhafarov/Kommersant) Hundreds of protesters converged on Times Square to protest the Russian Invasion of Ukraine venting their worry and concern about the Putin military action. (Milo Hess/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock) US soldiers and military trucks are seen at the military camp at Arlamow airport.<br />American soldiers arrived in Poland after Pentagon announced additional forces needed. They moved from the United States to Europe, to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) Ready-to-use mortars deployed at the US military base. American soldiers arrived in Poland after Pentagon announced additional forces needed. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) Demonstrators hold a very large Ukrainian flag during a “Stop Putin” rally organized as a response to the war in Ukraine. Stop Putin Rally in New York City, US. (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) A woman weaves a camouflage net outside the All for Victory tent, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukrainemartial law<br />Kharkiv under martial law. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock) Protestors in front of the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain express their outrage against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. (Alexandre Rotenberg/Shutterstock) Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Servicemen gather to attend a review of the Chechen Republic’s troops and military hardware in Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) A Russian woman holds a sign that reads ”I’m Russian I’m against war” and poses for a photo. Protests have erupted around the world in support of Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country on Thursday.<br />Ukrainian in Hong Kong, China. (Keith Tsuji/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock) A man walks by a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) The national flag of Ukraine flies above Downing Street. Demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street in protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and called on the UK Government to help Ukraine and place additional sanctions on Russia. London, England, United Kingdom. (Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock) Volodymyr Zelensky has urgent phone call with the President of European Council over the shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska and called it a big provocation. (Ukrainian President’s Office/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock) Members of Ukrainian community seen holding a banner saying “Ukraine” during the demonstration.<br />Following the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, members of the Ukrainian community and supportive Poles and Belarusians protested near diplomatic missions of the Russian Federation to express their opposition to Russian military aggression. In Krakow, where Ukrainian immigration is particularly numerous, several thousand people gathered in front of the Russian consulate. (Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images) Ukrainians living in Poland and from other European regions distribute hot drinks and food to those crossing the border with Poland in Medyka, Poland. Thousands of people fleeing war in Ukraine are crossing the border with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as Russian military continue the attack on the capital Kyiv. Mostly women and children wait for hours at congested border crossings in freezing temperatures after Ukraine restricted passage for men between 18 and 60 years old. (Aleksander Kalka/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock) NATO act now – Ukranians and Russians gather between Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence, in Westminster, to demand that Putin Stops The War and invasion of Ukraine. Westminster, London, UK. (Guy Bell/Shutterstock) Children play at a temporary refugee shelter in Zahony, Hungary, near to the Ukrainian border, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Ukraine-Russia Crisis: In Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close