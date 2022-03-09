Tokyo blooms and Canberra bubbles: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post March 9, 2022, 4:00 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Palestinian volunteers clean the beach of Deir al-Balah beach in the central Gaza Strip. The beach is one of the few open public spaces in this densely populated city. Projecting future sea level is challenging, due to the complexity of many aspects of the climate system and to time lags in sea level reactions to Earth temperature changes. APAImages/Shutterstock First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) meets Senia Urquhart at the Edinburgh Ukrainian Club, to speak to members of the Ukrainian community about their concerns and view some of the donations that are being processed at the club. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire Italy’s Christoph Depaoli, right, battles for the puck against South Korea’s Choi Si-woo during their para ice hockey qualifying final match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Sculptures by Daniel Fortuna on Deodato Arte – Affordable Art Fair returns to Battersea Park and runs until Sunday 13 March. The fair offers visitors a chance to purchase work from over 100 local and international galleries at prices between £50 and £7,500. Guy Bell/Shutterstock A self defence unit, part of the Ukrainian armed forces, are training and organizing for the upcoming Russian assault on Eastern Kiev. This Had Hoc Infantry Force is entirely made up of volunteers from this quarter of Kiev who know the area very well and are prepared to defend and die for their home. Photo by Jonathan Alpeyrie/Sipa Press Cherry blossoms in bloom near the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Sophie Countess of Wessex visit to Matthew’s House, Swansea, Wales. The Countess will visit Matthew’s House, which provides a safe space for those who are most vulnerable, and the homeless. HRH will meet volunteers who work in Matt’s Cafe, which intercepts food waste destined for landfills, and feeds those in need. The Countess will also hear about Matthew’s House’s project, The Homeless Period, which provides Dignity Packs of essential hygiene products to vulnerable men and women in the Swansea area. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Illuminated “giant bubbles” displayed in front of the Canberra Theatre Centre during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. Xinhua/Shutterstock A boy supports an elderly woman leaning on a walking cane as they are forced to flee due to the Russian invasion at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukraine-Slovakia border, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock Lewis Wilde inspects the crown section of one of the gas-fuelled beacons he has made which will be used to signal the start of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June, at the Fountain Designs workshop in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders. Inspired by the Crown Jewels used at the 1953 coronation the beacons will be among the thousands lit by communities, charities and other groups across the country and overseas territories in the first community event of June’s four-day Jubilee Weekend. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Paralympic victory for Ukraine: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close