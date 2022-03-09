Tokyo blooms and Canberra bubbles: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tokyo blooms and Canberra bubbles: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 9, 2022, 4:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Palestinian volunteers clean the beach of Deir al-Balah beach in the central Gaza Strip. The beach is one of the few open public spaces in this densely populated city. Projecting future sea level is challenging, due to the complexity of many aspects of the climate system and to time lags in sea level reactions to Earth temperature changes. APAImages/Shutterstock
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) meets Senia Urquhart at the Edinburgh Ukrainian Club, to speak to members of the Ukrainian community about their concerns and view some of the donations that are being processed at the club. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
Italy’s Christoph Depaoli, right, battles for the puck against South Korea’s Choi Si-woo during their para ice hockey qualifying final match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
Sculptures by Daniel Fortuna on Deodato Arte – Affordable Art Fair returns to Battersea Park and runs until Sunday 13 March. The fair offers visitors a chance to purchase work from over 100 local and international galleries at prices between £50 and £7,500. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
A self defence unit, part of the Ukrainian armed forces, are training and organizing for the upcoming Russian assault on Eastern Kiev. This Had Hoc Infantry Force is entirely made up of volunteers from this quarter of Kiev who know the area very well and are prepared to defend and die for their home. Photo by Jonathan Alpeyrie/Sipa Press
Cherry blossoms in bloom near the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Sophie Countess of Wessex visit to Matthew’s House, Swansea, Wales. The Countess will visit Matthew’s House, which provides a safe space for those who are most vulnerable, and the homeless. HRH will meet volunteers who work in Matt’s Cafe, which intercepts food waste destined for landfills, and feeds those in need. The Countess will also hear about Matthew’s House’s project, The Homeless Period, which provides Dignity Packs of essential hygiene products to vulnerable men and women in the Swansea area. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Illuminated “giant bubbles” displayed in front of the Canberra Theatre Centre during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs this month with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A boy supports an elderly woman leaning on a walking cane as they are forced to flee due to the Russian invasion at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukraine-Slovakia border, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Lewis Wilde inspects the crown section of one of the gas-fuelled beacons he has made which will be used to signal the start of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June, at the Fountain Designs workshop in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders. Inspired by the Crown Jewels used at the 1953 coronation the beacons will be among the thousands lit by communities, charities and other groups across the country and overseas territories in the first community event of June’s four-day Jubilee Weekend. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

