Commemorating Anzac Day and a re-election for France: Monday’s news in pictures By John Post April 25, 2022, 4:00 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Festive atmosphere at the Electoral evening of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron at the Champs de Mars in Paris. Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock Several hundred people gathered today in the heart of the Belgian capital to support Julian Assange, prosecuted by the U.S. government for the Wikileaks case and facing extradition to the United States.<br />Nicolas Landemard/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock Against the war a tank covered with books was built. the installation exhibited at Palazzo Reale created by the artists Lorenzo and Simona Perrone, Milan, Italy. Rossella Papetti/AGF/Shutterstock Festivalgoers are seen at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The Duke of Cambridge attending the Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Damien Hirst, Happy Life Blossom, 2018, Estimated in the region of $2 Million – 3 Million. Highlights from masterpieces preview to be offered at Sothebys modern evening auction. The sale takes place in New York on 17 May. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Palestinians prepare sweets known in Arabic as “Halkoum” to be sold ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, at a factory in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza strip. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Muslim’s holy fasting month of Ramadan when faithfuls abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activities from dawn to dusk. APAImages/Shutterstock U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III travelled to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/UPI/Shutterstock RRS Sir David Attenborough stewards, Eric Bourne (right) and Stephen Carpenter, have become the first same-sex couple to marry in the British Antarctic Territory. The couple who have been together for 20 years, were married by Will Whatley, the ship’s captain, at the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) Rothera Research Station. Rich Turner/British Antarctic Survey/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson paints over the white line of the centre circle during a visit to Bury FC at their ground in Gigg Lane, Bury, Greater Manchester. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close