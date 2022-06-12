‘All Systems Row’ and Ghostbusters: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘All Systems Row’ and Ghostbusters: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
June 12, 2022, 4:47 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Sculptures on display in the scenic surrounds of historic Greys Court. The Oxford Sculptors Group returns for their 5th year exhibiting in the walled gardens and Cromwellian building. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Members of the 2nd Battalion the Scots Guards, march through the streets of Blackpool, Lancashire to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Palestinian child Mohammad Al-Kahlout, 6, sells leafy vegetables on World Day Against Child Labour at a popular market in Gaza City. World Day Against Child Labour 2022: Each year on June 12, the United Nations observes the ‘World Day Against Child Labour’ to bring attention and integrate the efforts to combat the evil of child labour. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
A young family of mallard ducklings swim in the London Docklands in east London. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Crew from team All Systems Row wave as they approach the start point of the GB Row Challenge on the River Thames in central London. Three crews will set off on a complete circumnavigation around Great Britain, while gathering marine scientific data. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Veterans talking part in the “Falklands Forty” ride through Hartley Wintney in Hampshire . The Falklands Forty is a bike ride ridden by veterans to mark the forty-year anniversary of the Falklands war, and to pay homage to those who fought in it. Starting in Cardiff on 5th June and ending in Aldershot on 12th June, the route takes in many places associated with the Falklands conflict. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Children playing in the splash play at a mall in South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia . After a decrease in pandemic restrictions in Indonesia people can now enjoy public areas. Photo by Donal Husni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A European Rose Schafer beetle nestled amongst the pretty rose petals in the afternoons sunshine, Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Members of the LGBT community take part in the parade ‘Peace and Love’ to mark pride day 2022 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022, Wembley Stadium, London. Photo by Matt Crossick/Global/Shutterstock
Ghostbusters superfan George Hinkins, eight, from Harrogate, who has a serious heart condition, makes his way to search Leeds Central Library for ‘ghosts’ with members of the East Midlands Ghostbusters Society, as he takes part in a Ghostbusters day in Leeds put on by Make a Wish. The characters in the films inspired George’s wish to be a Ghostbuster because they are “different and brave”. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire

