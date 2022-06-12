‘All Systems Row’ and Ghostbusters: Sunday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby June 12, 2022, 4:47 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Sculptures on display in the scenic surrounds of historic Greys Court. The Oxford Sculptors Group returns for their 5th year exhibiting in the walled gardens and Cromwellian building. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Members of the 2nd Battalion the Scots Guards, march through the streets of Blackpool, Lancashire to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire Palestinian child Mohammad Al-Kahlout, 6, sells leafy vegetables on World Day Against Child Labour at a popular market in Gaza City. World Day Against Child Labour 2022: Each year on June 12, the United Nations observes the ‘World Day Against Child Labour’ to bring attention and integrate the efforts to combat the evil of child labour. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock A young family of mallard ducklings swim in the London Docklands in east London. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire Crew from team All Systems Row wave as they approach the start point of the GB Row Challenge on the River Thames in central London. Three crews will set off on a complete circumnavigation around Great Britain, while gathering marine scientific data. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire Veterans talking part in the “Falklands Forty” ride through Hartley Wintney in Hampshire . The Falklands Forty is a bike ride ridden by veterans to mark the forty-year anniversary of the Falklands war, and to pay homage to those who fought in it. Starting in Cardiff on 5th June and ending in Aldershot on 12th June, the route takes in many places associated with the Falklands conflict. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Children playing in the splash play at a mall in South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia . After a decrease in pandemic restrictions in Indonesia people can now enjoy public areas. Photo by Donal Husni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A European Rose Schafer beetle nestled amongst the pretty rose petals in the afternoons sunshine, Rotherfield Greys, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Members of the LGBT community take part in the parade ‘Peace and Love’ to mark pride day 2022 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2022, Wembley Stadium, London. Photo by Matt Crossick/Global/Shutterstock Ghostbusters superfan George Hinkins, eight, from Harrogate, who has a serious heart condition, makes his way to search Leeds Central Library for ‘ghosts’ with members of the East Midlands Ghostbusters Society, as he takes part in a Ghostbusters day in Leeds put on by Make a Wish. The characters in the films inspired George’s wish to be a Ghostbuster because they are “different and brave”. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Healthy human brains are hotter than previously thought, exceeding 40C – study Phil Bennett: Twinkle-toed outside-half who starred for Wales and the Lions ‘Triumphant’ Nuart Aberdeen will return next year after thousands flock to city centre Weekend court roll – illegal puppy farmers and runaway rapists