Party time in Glasgow: Friday’s news in pictures By John Post July 8, 2022, 2:48 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A volunteer cleans a wounded sea turtle at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center, run by the Israel National Nature and Parks Authority, on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, in Michmoret, Israel. Over a dozen sea turtles were released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation at the rescue center in Israel after suffering physical trauma, likely caused by underwater explosives. AP Photo/Oded Balilty Pedestrians take copies of an extra edition newspaper reporting Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead during an election campaign event in the city of Nara, western Japan, in Tokyo. Naoki Nishimura/AFLO/Shutterstock ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria. Xavi Bonilla / DPPI Indian women wade through a flooded street during a downpour in Jammu, India. India’s monsoon season runs from June to September. AP Photo/Channi Anand Children Of Tamwa Centre Practicing The Rituals Of Hajj During The Eid Al-Adha, Giza, Egypt. Mahmoud Elkhwas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Berlin Zoo have held a ‘christening’ for their baby giraffe naming her Frieda. snapshot-photography/F Boillot/Shutterstock A runner falls as people run through the street with fighting bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Revellers from around the world flock to the city every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona’s famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos Festival goers arrive for the first day of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A woman puts her head and hands in prayer on a truck carrying 50 coffins with remains of the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The remains of the 50 recently identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide will be transported to the Memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the Genocide. AP Photo/Armin Durgut The Jed Water is forded at the Auld Brig during the Jethart Callant’s Festival, in Jedburgh, Scotland. Rob Gray/Shutterstock Vacancy at No.10 and remembering 7/7: Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen and shire third worst place in Scotland for DUI offences Fire crews battle blaze at Aberdeen recycling centre Aberdeen University Graduations: Meet four of Friday’s graduates Queues wait more than an hour for taxis in Aberdeen as pandemic reduces fleet by a quarter