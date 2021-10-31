Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alice Laing: former Aberdeen teacher dies aged 93

By Chris Ferguson
October 31, 2021, 6:00 am
Alice Laing.

Dr Alice Laing, a former history teacher at St Margaret’s School for Girls, Aberdeen, who went on to become a senior academic at Swansea University, has died aged 93.

She was born in Aberdeen and educated at Harlaw Academy before moving to Dundee to study at Queen’s College, then part of St Andrews University.

Between 1945 and 1950, Alice lived in Dundee before graduating in 1949 with an MA (second class honours) in history.

Medal

She continued her studies and gained a diploma in education in 1950 and was awarded a medal in education.

In 1950, Alice returned to her home city and spent five years in charge of teaching history at St Margaret’s School.

During this time she was also studying at Aberdeen University and graduated M.Ed in 1954, sharing the class prize in education.

Move to Ayr

After a spell working as an educational psychologist at Ayr County Council, Alice moved to Durham to take up a post at Neville’s Cross College of Education.

In 1959 she was appointed senior lecturer and became head of the college’s education department the following year.

It was in 1963 that Alice moved to Swansea where she lived for the rest of her life.

Promotion

She began as a lecturer in the faculty of education before being appointed senior lecturer in 1973.

Alice never married but mentored many students, many who came from abroad on Rotary scholarships.

She co-authored the academic book, The Early Years: Children with Special Needs, with Maurice Chazan and published several other books and papers on education.

Doctorate

In 1972, Alice was awarded a doctorate from the University of Wales.

Her friend, Jane Clayton, said Alice retired in the mid 1980s but retained a strong interest in education.

She became governor of a primary school in Swansea that had a hearing impaired unit and also mentored senior staff and teachers.

Art

Alice travelled extensively across Europe and had a particular fondness for visiting art galleries in Florence and Venice.

Jane said that in later life, Alice reconnected with fellow students from St Andrews University and made frequent visits to Scotland.

Alice was a supporter of the Glynn Vivian Gallery in Swansea and the city’s annual Dylan Thomas Festival.

