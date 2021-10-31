Alice Laing: former Aberdeen teacher dies aged 93

Dr Alice Laing, a former history teacher at St Margaret’s School for Girls, Aberdeen, who went on to become a senior academic at Swansea University, has died aged 93.

She was born in Aberdeen and educated at Harlaw Academy before moving to Dundee to study at Queen’s College, then part of St Andrews University.

Between 1945 and 1950, Alice lived in Dundee before graduating in 1949 with an MA (second class honours) in history.

Medal

She continued her studies and gained a diploma in education in 1950 and was awarded a medal in education.

In 1950, Alice returned to her home city and spent five years in charge of teaching history at St Margaret’s School.

During this time she was also studying at Aberdeen University and graduated M.Ed in 1954, sharing the class prize in education.

Move to Ayr

After a spell working as an educational psychologist at Ayr County Council, Alice moved to Durham to take up a post at Neville’s Cross College of Education.

In 1959 she was appointed senior lecturer and became head of the college’s education department the following year.

It was in 1963 that Alice moved to Swansea where she lived for the rest of her life.

Promotion

She began as a lecturer in the faculty of education before being appointed senior lecturer in 1973.

Alice never married but mentored many students, many who came from abroad on Rotary scholarships.

She co-authored the academic book, The Early Years: Children with Special Needs, with Maurice Chazan and published several other books and papers on education.

Doctorate

In 1972, Alice was awarded a doctorate from the University of Wales.

Her friend, Jane Clayton, said Alice retired in the mid 1980s but retained a strong interest in education.

She became governor of a primary school in Swansea that had a hearing impaired unit and also mentored senior staff and teachers.

Art

Alice travelled extensively across Europe and had a particular fondness for visiting art galleries in Florence and Venice.

Jane said that in later life, Alice reconnected with fellow students from St Andrews University and made frequent visits to Scotland.

Alice was a supporter of the Glynn Vivian Gallery in Swansea and the city’s annual Dylan Thomas Festival.