Obituary: Aberdeen-born John McLeod, one of the UK’s foremost composers

By Chris Ferguson
April 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
John McLeod in front of sheet music holding a pencil.
John McLeod, Composer

Composer John McLeod, considered to be the elder statesman of Scottish music, has died aged 88.

He was born in Aberdeen, studied composition at the Royal Academy of Music, and became one of the UK’s most prolific composers.

John’s work was performed by leading international orchestras, ensembles and soloists such as Dame Evelyn Glennie, Colin Currie and Jane Manning.

In 2016 he was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours and in 2019 he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Aberdeen University.

Aberdeen connections

John’s careers in teaching and then composition took him away from his home city but he returned often and retained strong links with the university.

He spent time working with student composers and performers and gave presentations of his work.

John’s parents were Johnny and Peggy McLeod. His father played drums in the Palais in Aberdeen and later became a director of Butchers outfitters, and his mother was once a world champion highland dancer.

Both John and his brother Ronnie attended Aberdeen Grammar School and when he left school, John joined the RAF Central Band and marched as a clarinettist on the Queen’s Coronation day in 1953.

Composition

He went on to study clarinet at the Royal Academy of Music in London but changed direction and became a composition pupil of Sir Lennox Berkeley.

Later John came under the influence of Polish composer Witold Lutoslawski who became his mentor.

Teaching

He moved to Edinburgh in 1970 and for 11 years was director of music at Merchiston Castle School before holding lectureships at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, the Royal Academy of Music and Napier University.

Latterly he was head of composing for film and TV at the London College of Music.

One of his career highlights was winning the Guinness Prize for British composers in 1979. The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra also broadcast 12 of his major works over the years.

Profile

His music was featured at festivals worldwide, on BBC television, radio Channel 4 and Classic FM.

When he was presented with his CBE from Prince Charles in 2016, John travelled to Buckingham Palace with his wife Margaret and son Andy.

After the ceremony John said: “My aim has always been to communicate with the audience and to get ideas across to reach people’s minds and hearts.”

John’s death came six months after the death of Margaret.

