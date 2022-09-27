The remarkable life of Aberdeen 101-year-old Rebecca Stewart, who lost her sight age 30 By Lindsay Bruce September 27, 2022, 11:45 am 1 Rebecca Stewart, 101, who lived life to the full despite losing her sight age 30. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Obituaries 'I'm doing this for Tracy': Suicide and mental health charity night in memory of… 1 Death of Banchory airman who inspired Top Gun: Doug Macdonald, 81 1 A place to remember Bunty Walls: Family bench in Aberdeen where memories are made 0 Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de… 0 Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies… Simplicity and lament on the Queen's final journey Obituary: David Clyne, former Aberdeen councillor who brought The Lemon Tree to life 0 Investigation launched after 20-year-old dies in Aberdeen's Union Square 2 Gordon Inkster's life at heart of Inverness community 0 Joe Telfer the 'Swan Man' of Nairn dies aged 77 0 More from Press and Journal 'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action… 0 CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary 0 Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile' 0 Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of… 0 Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend 0 Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech Editor's Picks Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase – taking total to £14.3m a year Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank Kinnis to be examined Aberdeen’s True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in the house Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution’s closing speech