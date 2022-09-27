Dylan Stuart happy at hometown club Turriff United after penning new deal to 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dylan Stuart happy at hometown club Turriff United after penning new deal to 2027

By Callum Law
September 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Dylan Stuart has signed a contract extension to remain at Turriff United.
Dylan Stuart has signed a contract extension to remain at Turriff United.

Dylan Stuart says there’s no other Breedon Highland League club he wants to play for after penning a contract extension with Turriff United.

The 20-year-old has signed a lengthy new deal to remain at the Haughs until the summer of 2027, while team-mates James Chalmers, Keir Smith, Owen Kinsella and Kyle Gordon have penned new contracts until the summer of 2025.

Having grown up in Turriff, Stuart is thrilled to play for his hometown team.

The defender, who can also play in midfield, said: “It was easy for me, I don’t see myself going anywhere else but Turriff.

“I love it at Turriff, everyone at the club is good with me, so it was an easy decision to sign the extension.

“I can’t thank the club enough for the offer really, it means a lot that they wanted to sign me for that long and I was delighted to sign.

“I’m a Turriff boy, so it’s good to play for my hometown team.

“As a Turriff boy, I love playing for the club and there’s nobody else in the Highland League I would want to play for.

“It’s good to see the other boys signing new deals as well.”

Turra togetherness

After finishing second bottom last season, Turra have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign and are currently eighth in the table.

Stuart believes the togetherness among Dean Donaldson’s squad has helped them this term.

He added: “It’s a really close-knit squad we’ve got at the moment.

“Everyone gets on, we have nights out together and it’s good to have that closeness off the park as well.

“We’ve started the season really well. We’ve picked up points in games we didn’t manage to get points from last season.

“We were conceding one goal and dropping our heads last season, but that hasn’t happened this season and there’s a big difference.”

