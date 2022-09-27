Dylan Stuart happy at hometown club Turriff United after penning new deal to 2027

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Stuart says there’s no other Breedon Highland League club he wants to play for after penning a contract extension with Turriff United.

The 20-year-old has signed a lengthy new deal to remain at the Haughs until the summer of 2027, while team-mates James Chalmers, Keir Smith, Owen Kinsella and Kyle Gordon have penned new contracts until the summer of 2025.

Having grown up in Turriff, Stuart is thrilled to play for his hometown team.

The defender, who can also play in midfield, said: “It was easy for me, I don’t see myself going anywhere else but Turriff.

Ah go on then….putting pen to paper on a three year extension which keeps him at The Haughs until 2027…yep thats right 2027! midfielder turned pretty nifty central defender @dylanst09797791…#benitattoocrew pic.twitter.com/K9ubE7G1cf — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) September 25, 2022

“I love it at Turriff, everyone at the club is good with me, so it was an easy decision to sign the extension.

“I can’t thank the club enough for the offer really, it means a lot that they wanted to sign me for that long and I was delighted to sign.

“I’m a Turriff boy, so it’s good to play for my hometown team.

“As a Turriff boy, I love playing for the club and there’s nobody else in the Highland League I would want to play for.

“It’s good to see the other boys signing new deals as well.”

Turra togetherness

After finishing second bottom last season, Turra have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign and are currently eighth in the table.

Stuart believes the togetherness among Dean Donaldson’s squad has helped them this term.

He added: “It’s a really close-knit squad we’ve got at the moment.

“Everyone gets on, we have nights out together and it’s good to have that closeness off the park as well.

“We’ve started the season really well. We’ve picked up points in games we didn’t manage to get points from last season.

“We were conceding one goal and dropping our heads last season, but that hasn’t happened this season and there’s a big difference.”