Death of retired Mintlaw head teacher Joyce MacDonald, 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Death of retired Mintlaw head teacher Joyce MacDonald, 87

The former Buchan Ladies bowler and Longside Golf Club member taught at schools around Peterhead.

By Lindsay Bruce
Retired teacher Joyce MacDonald of Cruden Bay.
Retired teacher Joyce MacDonald of Cruden Bay.

Former Mintlaw Primary School headteacher Joyce MacDonald of Cruden Bay has died aged 87.

Peterhead quine

Joyce MacDonald was born on June 13 1936 at home in Stuartfield, near Peterhead.

The only child of Georgina (Gilmour) and her husband William Anderson, a loom tuner, she attended Stuartfield Primary before moving on to Peterhead Academy.

After completing school, Joyce enrolled at teacher training college in Aberdeen. As a young woman she loved to watch and play tennis, she had a trial for the Scotland netball team – but a prevailing passion would be her love of dancing.

Love ‘at the dancing’

In 1958, dared by her friends, she asked fellow former Peterhead Academy pupil, Bill MacDonald, up to dance at the Station Hotel in Mintlaw.

He was known to be fleet of foot and though they had seen each other at school, that first dance would also turn out to be a first date.

On July 30 1960 they married in Old Deer Parish Church, Peterhead. The newlyweds moved into their first home in Gladstone Road, Peterhead, after a honeymoon in Nairn.

Bill and Joyce MacDonald, who were married for more than 60 years.

Bill had worked as a printer but by the time they married he was completing National Service with the Scots Guards. Joyce was already working as a teacher in Aberdeen.

In 1961, David, the first of three sons was born. He was followed by Angus in 1966 and Alan in 1968.

Teaching career

Soon after their wedding Joyce found a new role at North School, Peterhead. She and Bill then moved south to live in West London where he had accepted a role in the Air Ministry police.

They returned to the north-east after 18 months. Joyce became a teacher at Clerkhill School in Peterhead before moving on to Mintlaw Primary where she remained for the rest of her career, latterly as headteacher.

“Relatively strict” her pet peeve was her own children accidentally calling her mum at school.

The firm exterior she was known for could be softened once a year though, when Wimbledon was on television. Every day a set was brought into her classroom and lessons revolved around her sporting favourites.

Latter years

Joyce retired aged 57 in 1984. She and Bill remained in Mintlaw until seven years ago when they moved to Cruden Bay.

She was renowned for her competitive nature. This manifested itself in her becoming a lifelong participant in both indoor and outdoor bowling, even becoming Buchan ladies’ champion. In later years she also took up golf, playing at Longside and Cruden Bay. Nothing quite compared to her ruthless Uno tactics, however.

In retirement, Joyce and Bill loved to travel. Trips included holidays to Germany to see son Angus and his family and further afield to Ontario, Canada, to visit lifetime family friends. She acted as treasurer for Cruden Bay Over-50s club and fulfilled her lifetime ambition to go to centre court at Wimbledon to make her 70th birthday.

Selfless and determined

Over her final decade, Joyce encountered multiple health challenges culminating in recent months with a cancer diagnosis.

As a nanny to her four grandchildren and one great-grandson she remained a “real warrior” throughout health setbacks.

Joyce MacDonald, who played for Buchan ladies bowling team.

Her sons paid tribute to their mother, saying: “A selfless woman, very determined, highly adventurous, rarely wrong… a force of nature who we were privileged to call mum”.

After 63 years of marriage, Joyce died peacefully on July 3 at Fraserburgh Hospital, surrounded by her family.

At a private funeral at Baldarroch Crematorium her favourite rendition of Highland Cathedral, by Andre Rieu, was played.

You can read the family’s announcement here. 