Hollywood star Chris Pine delights Isle of Bute cafe owners with unexpected visit

The A-lister stayed for some locally brewed coffee and smoked salmon bagels.

By Cameron Roy
Chris Pine with Bonnie Bling staff member Amanda Steigerwalt. Image: Bonnie Bling.
Hollywood megastar Chris Pine has left an island cafe owner delighted after popping in for a visit.

During a trip to Rothesay, the actor visited jewellery company Bonnie Bling’s gift shop and locally-focused coffee bar.

Pine, 42, is known for starring in blockbusters such as the Star Trek reboot films and in DC Universe’s Wonder Woman films.

He previously visited Scotland when he filmed in Glasgow, Stirling, Linlithgow and the Highlands for his role as Robert The Bruce in the 2018 Netflix film Outlaw King.

Owner at Bonnie Bling and Bute native Mhairi Mackenzie said Pine’s visit was “exciting” for the business which is located on Rothesay’s Castle Street.

What did Chris Pine order while in Bute?

She told The Press and Journal: “It was my head barista Amanda who was working when he came in with a bunch of his friends.

“They all ordered cortados, which is a double espresso topped with milk.”

Chris and his gang then ate smoked salmon bagels.

Trendy cafe and jewellery shop Bonnie Bling in Rothesay. Image: Bonnie Bling.

The Isle of Bute coffee is roasted by Dear Green in Glasgow and the salmon comes from local business Bute Smoke House.

A bit part of the business is using local products and showing tourists what Scotland has to offer.

And although they had originally come in for a takeaway, they ended up staying for half an hour.

Chris Pine at the European premiere of Outlaw King at Cineworld, Leicester Square in 2018.Image: David Parry/PA.

‘They had a lot of fun hanging out’

Mrs Mackenzie has been running jewellery shop Bonnie Bling for more than 10 years, before adding a coffee shop on to the site in 2021.

“It is quite an interesting spot so I think they had a lot of fun hanging out” she said.

“They ended up having the whole shop to themselves as we were quiet at that time.

“The barista Amanda was from LA so they had a chance to chit-chat about LA.

The inside of Bonnie Bling. Image: Bonnie Bling.

“The rest of his friends came back the next day so they must have really enjoyed it.”

Does the Isle of Bute have a new celebrity hotspot?

Mrs Mackenzie shared the news of the stars visit in a post on the business’s Instagram which was liked hundreds of times with dozens fans commenting.

Pine’s visit to Bonnie Bling is not the first time celebrities have decided to make a trip to the trendy Rothesay location.

A coffee cup signed by the Hollywood actor now sits proudly on display in Bonnie Bling to mark his visit, joining the cups signed by other celebrities who have also stopped in while on Bute.

Previously the business has made specialist jewellery for stars such as Laura Whitmore, Little Mix, Lana Del Ray and Elton John.

The Hairy Bikers visited a few weeks ago, and previously English celebrity chef Rick Stein visited for some coffee too.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “We have had positive comments from them all.

“It has become quite the celebrity hotspot.”

