Colleague’s tribute to retired Bankhead Academy physics teacher Derek McMillan

Derek McMillan, popular Bankhead Academy physics teacher and lifelong Marxist, has died aged 74.

The Glasgow-born educator spent his entire career at the Aberdeen secondary school after graduating from St Andrews University.

Derek McMillan was born on Sunday December 5 1948. An only child, he was raised in a pre-fab house in Knightswood, Glasgow, with his parents, Post Office superintendent James and his wife Jane.

As a young man Derek enjoyed sport. Running, hurdles and football were his favourite pastimes though he also enjoyed being part of The Boys’ Brigade.

From the age of five he attended Jordanhill School, the Associated Education College, Glasgow. A fee-paying school, “costing £5 per year” his prestigious start in life would be a cause for derision in later years given his political leanings.

A lover of history and science, Derek did well academically and left school at 17.

Promising career

With an expectation to follow in his dad’s footsteps he secured a job with the Post Office. Working within the telecommunications department he began learning to maintain and repair the connections on the telegraph poles.

Seeing his potential, the Post Office offered Derek a university scholarship with the expectation he would return to his employment afterwards. A physics degree at St Andrews followed.

As a student he was keen to stretch his finances as far he could so when a local shop had an offer on tinned goods he bought enough Campbell’s condensed soup to have a can every day for a year.

His financial strategy was perhaps less to do with nourishment and more to do with ensuring he had the resources to socialise. Derek’s eulogy noted that “he was in the pub as much, if not more, than he was his lectures”.

Demonstrable change

It was during his university years that he began to form an eclectic interest in music, and in the philosophy of Marx.

On completion of his degree he continued with the Post Office, and later moved to London. Living in the capital provided an opportunity to join left wing and anarchist groups and take part in demonstrations. One such protest made headlines when demonstrators – including Derek – occupied the 34-storey Centre Point building.

When Derek made the decision to become a teacher it meant a move to the Granite City to pursue an appropriate qualification. Falling back into his student ways, his time at Aberdeen University bore a striking resemblance to his time in Fife.

Visits to the pub, socialising and attending demonstrations may have concerned his tutors, however, they need not have worried.

Mannie McMillan

By the mid 1970s, following the successful completion of his teaching qualification, Derek found a job teaching physics at Bankhead Academy. He lived in Tarves “in a community of like-minded people” living off the land. And though he would later move house he remained at Bankhead until 2008 when he retired from his one his true vocation.

A favourite with his pupils, “Mannie McMillan” loved his job – and loved to make sure his lessons were accessible to everyone. Outwith the physics laboratory he also produced the school newspaper and helped run football teams for staff and pupils.

Neil Paterson, head of the physics department where Derek taught, paid tribute to his friend and colleague.

“Derek was the most gentle, gentlemanly, sympathetic person. He got on very well with all the kids; never one for losing his temper. He was also very popular in the staff room. A really kind, gentle person.”

Both Derek and Neil taught together for decades and remained friends into retirement.

“We were there so long we had kids, and their parents, even some of their grandparents in our classrooms,” added Neil. “He had very strong political views but never pushed them down your throat.

“We met as retired teachers every few weeks. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Political activism

Along with his closest friends Derek’s convictions remained strong. With his partner, Ali Cameron, and fellow activists, many marches were attended all over the UK and Derek was a committed member of Aberdeen Against the Poll Tax.

He continued to enjoy reading and discussing politics throughout his life.

Final farewell

His partner and friends accompanied Derek on many of his travels around the world, and to various jazz festivals, indulging his love of food, music and discussion.

A favourite destination was Venice and to visit close friends in France.

“Derek loved to laugh, talk and eat, sometimes all at the same time,” said Zoe Crutchfield one of his closest friends. “He’ll be missed by all who knew him.”

Derek was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Although he responded well to treatment he unexpectedly became ill in early July. He passed away in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday July 7, with Ali by his side.

A celebration of his life took place on Wednesday July 26.