Aberdeenshire engineer Brimmond aims to bank £720,000 and up from diversification into aquaculture

An Aberdeenshire engineering company traditionally associated with the offshore energy industry is targeting fish farmers for new business.

Brimmond, based in Kintore, claims to be the first firm in the UK to offer a “full 360 degree” manufacture, rental and support package for high-pressure net cleaning pumps for the aquaculture sector.

It has invested £450,000 in designing and manufacturing its new NetJet systems.

Brimmond’s investment expected to deliver £725k turnover boost in first year alone

Rental income from the two units built to date and sales of further units are expected to add £725,000 to the 27-year-old company’s revenue this year. This figure is predicted to grow in future years as the firm continued to add more rental units.

Managing director Tom Murdoch said: “Official figures reveal that salmon accounts for 96% of Scotland’s aquaculture value, and Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export. The Scottish Government have stated their aim that the aquaculture sector should double in gross value added (a measure of economic growth) by 2030.

“Not every business has the budget required to purchase equipment that will enable them to enter this lucrative market.

“The NetJet is our solution to this challenge. Renting the equipment enables smaller businesses to clean aquaculture nets as quickly and efficiently as possible, without the high Capex (capital expenditure) costs of buying the equipment outright.”

He added: “Our in-house engineering and design teams applied their enviable reputation for developing and manufacturing high-quality technology, combined with years of marine industry experience, to bring a high-end net cleaning pump to the rental market.

“As with all our other service offerings, our relationship with customers is just beginning when they rent our pump systems. We work closely with them to establish vital details such as vessel footprint, location, and deck fastenings, connections and fittings. We are always on hand to provide technical support and spare parts. The fact we are based in the UK is a huge advantage – as a local business we can respond promptly to our customers, ensuring that they can get the most value from the units.”

Brimmond, founded in 1996, is best known for its work in hydraulic, mechanical and electrical products and services.

It has worked with a wide range of clients over the years. Markets include the marine, decommissioning, renewable energy, defence, nuclear and subsea sectors.

The firm currently employs 45 people and is turning over more than £10 million a year.

‘Tarfeted diversification’

Its foray into aquaculture reflects changing times for many traditional oil and gas supply chain businesses as they seek out new markets amid the energy transition.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We have worked with the sector to date but mainly through marine workboat contractors. This will be our first targeted diversification directly into the aquaculture industry.”

Fish farm nets are usually cleaned around every five days during the summer to preserve water quality and protect the stock. With more than 200 offshore finfish sites in the UK, operating an estimated 2,200 nets, cleaning can be arduous and time-consuming

Existing technology can speed up the operation but, according to Brimmond, the six-figure purchase price represents a “considerable – and for many, unattainable” – outlay.

The company added: “The Brimmond rental service offering plugs this gap and is further bolstered by the firm’s customer care package.”

Brimmond is targeting potential new aquaculture sector customers in a Scottish pavilion at the AquaNor trade event in Trondheim, Norway, from Tuesday to Thursday next week.