Aberdeenshire engineer Brimmond aims to bank £720,000 and up from diversification into aquaculture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeenshire engineer Brimmond aims to bank £720,000 and up from diversification into aquaculture

Its new NetJet systems were designed with Scotland's lucrative salmon farming industry in mind.

By Keith Findlay
Brimmond managing director Tom Murdoch, with one of the company's trademarked NetJet systems.
Brimmond managing director Tom Murdoch, with one of the company's trademarked NetJet systems. Image: Bold St Media

An Aberdeenshire engineering company traditionally associated with the offshore energy industry is targeting fish farmers for new business.

Brimmond, based in Kintore, claims to be the first firm in the UK to offer a “full 360 degree” manufacture, rental and support package for high-pressure net cleaning pumps for the aquaculture sector.

It has invested £450,000 in designing and manufacturing its new NetJet systems.

Brimmond’s investment expected to deliver £725k turnover boost in first year alone

Rental income from the two units built to date and sales of further units are expected to add £725,000 to the 27-year-old company’s revenue this year. This figure is predicted to grow in future years as the firm continued to add more rental units.

Managing director Tom Murdoch said: “Official figures reveal that salmon accounts for 96% of Scotland’s aquaculture value, and Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export. The Scottish Government have stated their aim that the aquaculture sector should double in gross value added (a measure of economic growth) by 2030.

Brimmond's offshore energy-related activities.
Brimmond is more traditionally associated with offshore energy-related activities.

“Not every business has the budget required to purchase equipment that will enable them to enter this lucrative market.

“The NetJet is our solution to this challenge. Renting the equipment enables smaller businesses to clean aquaculture nets as quickly and efficiently as possible, without the high Capex (capital expenditure) costs of buying the equipment outright.”

He added: “Our in-house engineering and design teams applied their enviable reputation for developing and manufacturing high-quality technology, combined with years of marine industry experience, to bring a high-end net cleaning pump to the rental market.

The firm's headquarters in Kintore.
The firm’s headquarters in Kintore. Image: Aspect

“As with all our other service offerings, our relationship with customers is just beginning when they rent our pump systems. We work closely with them to establish vital details such as vessel footprint, location, and deck fastenings, connections and fittings. We are always on hand to provide technical support and spare parts. The fact we are based in the UK is a huge advantage – as a local business we can respond promptly to our customers, ensuring that they can get the most value from the units.”

Brimmond MD Tom Murdoch
“Renting the equipment enables smaller businesses to clean aquaculture nets as quickly and efficiently as possible” – Brimmond MD Tom Murdoch. Image: Brimmond

Brimmond, founded in 1996, is best known for its work in hydraulic, mechanical and electrical products and services.

It has worked with a wide range of clients over the years. Markets include the marine, decommissioning, renewable energy, defence, nuclear and subsea sectors.

The firm currently employs 45 people and is turning over more than £10 million a year.

‘Tarfeted diversification’

Its foray into aquaculture reflects changing times for many traditional oil and gas supply chain businesses as they seek out new markets amid the energy transition.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We have worked with the sector to date but mainly through marine workboat contractors. This will be our first targeted diversification directly into the aquaculture industry.”

Not every business has the budget required to purchase equipment that will enable them to enter this lucrative market. The NetJet is our solution to this challenge.”

Tom Murdoch, managing director, Brimmond.

Fish farm nets are usually cleaned around every five days during the summer to preserve water quality and protect the stock. With more than 200 offshore finfish sites in the UK, operating an estimated 2,200 nets, cleaning can be arduous and time-consuming

Existing technology can speed up the operation but, according to Brimmond, the six-figure purchase price represents a “considerable – and for many, unattainable” – outlay.

The company added: “The Brimmond rental service offering plugs this gap and is further bolstered by the firm’s customer care package.”

Brimmond is targeting potential new aquaculture sector customers in a Scottish pavilion at the AquaNor trade event in Trondheim, Norway, from Tuesday to Thursday next week.

More from Business

The Ocean Pioneer.
Business chiefs say record North Sea tax take highlights folly of hostile stance on…
Bank of Ireland has apologised after a glitch led to some of its customers withdrawing or transferring more money than was in their accounts (Brian Lawless/PA)
Central Bank of Ireland asked for ‘full account of what happened’ after glitch
Carlsberg upgraded its profit forecast on Tuesday (Carlsberg/PA)
Carlsberg boss ‘shocked’ by seizure of Russian business
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 6.8% in July from 7.9% in the previous month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What does the slowdown in inflation mean for UK households?
UK house price inflation slowed in June amid signs that the property market continues to cool as mortgage rates stay elevated (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London house prices fall, with rest of UK ‘doomed to follow’ as inflation cools
The company was found to have taken too much water from an aquifer used as a public water supply (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
United Utilities fined £800,000 for over-abstracting water in Lancashire
The rate of inflation slowed last month for almost every type of food and drink that is tracked by the Office for National Statistics (Julien Behal/PA)
How the inflation rate has slowed for everyday food and drink items
Infrastructure giant Balfour Beatty said it has benefited from the UK construction sector (Newscast/Balfour Beatty/PA)
Balfour Beatty benefits from UK construction business
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to halve inflation by the end of the year (Leon Neal/PA)
Stubborn core inflation and wage rises cast doubt on Sunak’s policy pledge
Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc said the insurance giant will meet its targets sooner than expected (Aviva/PA)
Aviva flags early completion for cost-cutting drive

Conversation